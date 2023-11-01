Give A Little expands relationship with Stripe, plus more supplier & tech news

A short round up of news from sector suppliers, including Give A Little, Node4, and Social Sync.

Give A Little® has announced an expansion of its existing relationship with global payments platform Stripe. The launch includes a range of features including contactless monthly recurring donations; offline donations, and single amount Tap & Go, while a transaction fee of 1.58% in the UK is offered through payment processing/acquirer sign up via Give A Little Stripe.

Trials are also available for Tap on Phone, which allows charities to collect contactless donations with their own smartphones, and for the new Stripe S700 handheld, portable contactless donation box.

All new features are available to existing and new Give A Little fundraisers at no additional subscription cost, and Give A Little’s device partners including CollecTin and Payaz will now be available with the Stripe WisePad 3 card reader. Charities can also create their own point of donation with an Android tablet or smartphone and a Stripe WisePad 3 card reader.

Monthly recurring donations – Donors can now choose to set up recurring monthly donations via a charity’s donation station or portable contactless collection box.

Offline donations – Offline donations enable charities to accept contactless donations where the device doesn’t have data connectivity. Donations are stored on the Give A Little app when it goes offline and processed once connectivity is restored.

Tap & Go – Tap & Go displays a single donation amount to the donor on the charity’s campaign screen while the card reader stays primed ready to accept payment. Default amounts are set up when creating a campaign and Tap n’ Go is enabled through the Give A Little App menu.

Monthly recurring donations, offline donations, and Tap & Go all require the Stripe WisePad 3 card reader, connected to the Give A Little app.

Ben Stewart, Give A Little Co-Founder and MD said:

“Our partnership with Stripe is a significant step forward in our mission to minimise the costs for charities moving to cashless technology and to protect them from the fast pace of change in the payments industry. When we created Give A Little, we wanted to provide the most affordable, easy-to-use and flexible way for charities to collect cashless donations and we are extremely pleased to be able to offer an industry leading transaction fee through our Give A Little Stripe offering, as well as incredibly valuable features for charities such as the ability to sign up via contactless to recurring donations and take offline donations.”

Node4 provides Together for Mental Wellbeing with Virtual Data Centre solution

With demand for Together for Mental Wellbeing’s services rising, and an eviction date on its current property, Node4 recently provided the charity with a Virtual Data Centre (VDC) solution.

Working with the charity’s Head of IT Hiten Patel and his team, Node4 completed the VDC migration within a six-week timeframe, transferring the charity’s virtual infrastructure from the original server room to new high-performance physical servers hosted in one of Node4’s data centres. The new servers are load-balanced and everything is protected by two fully customisable, enterprise-grade firewalls.

The solution includes automated backup, recovery and business continuity components, it means the charity can continue delivering its services in the event of any unplanned outages or IT-related incidents.

Node4’s data centres are all ISO 27001 accredited, and access to the organisation’s management portal is protected by multi-factor authentication. The data is also protected Node4’s data centre sites by perimeter fencing, strict access policies, and a 24/7 onsite presence.

Patel said:

“Node4’s VDC solution has made our lives so much easier. We access our IT infrastructure remotely via an easy-to-use portal. We can provision new VMs, change configurations, reboot servers and perform restores from backups — it’s a total game-changer. Best of all, the mundane, time-intensive patch management, firmware updates and other infrastructure-related admin is now handled by Node4 as part of their managed service offering.”

Social Sync integrates GoFundMe into dashboards

Fundraising firm Social Sync is now integrating GoFundMe data into its dashboards, which unifies data across Facebook, Instagram, Justgiving and Paypal Giving Fund, with more to come.



Social Sync helps charities manage fundraising campaigns across multiple platforms, providing detailed insights into their fundraising performance across multiple platforms, and helping them create deeper stewardship journeys. It launched in 2021 and has since raised more than £5m for causes around the world. It also offers a free plan for charities.

Speaking on the new integration, Gavin McDonald, Founder and CEO at Social Sync said:

“We are beyond excited about the opportunity to unlock one of the most powerful fundraising tools in the world. We know that people love raising money through GoFundMe, but charities aren’t making the most of the trust that people have in this awesome platform. With Social Sync, charities will be able to integrate GoFundMe into their campaigns in exciting new ways, and we can’t wait to see their income grow as a result.”