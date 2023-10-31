Charity Super.Mkt to open West London pop up Credit: Mykola Romanovsky

Charity Super.Mkt is moving back to the capital next month, with a pop-up store at Westfield London.

Opening in time for Christmas on 23 November, and running until 25 February, the pop up will host 12 charities, with Charity Super.Mkt expecting it to sell around 50,000 fashion items through offering a curated collection of second-hand fashion and accessories. Retailers include Marie Curie, Shelter, All Aboard, Havens Hospices, North London Hospice and TRAID.

As well as the items for sale, the store will offer regular events, including DJ performances, workshops, and community-engaging activities aimed at raising awareness about the causes supported.

Wayne Hemingway MBE, Charity Super.Mkt Co-founder, said:

“It is a mere 10 months since we started on this journey to attempt to demonstrate that charity fashion could and should be part of a modern retail mix including at high profile shopping destinations such as Westfield London. The opening is a significant milestone for Charity Super.Mkt’s pop-up ventures and we are able to prove the importance of charity fashion more and more. Not only is the concept exciting customers, allowing them to do their bit for society, the environment and their own pockets, it is creating uplifts in footfall and most importantly providing much needed income for charities.”

Katie Wyle, Head of Shopping Centre Management, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said:

“We are thrilled to introduce Charity Super.Mkt’s innovative concept to Westfield London, promoting purposeful shopping that allows shoppers to create a positive impact on both local and global communities. “Our recent How We Shop research findings have shown a rising awareness of global issues and a growing social consciousness influencing fashion choices. In fact, we know that 43% of all Britons admit to feeling guilty about their clothing purchases. We are pleased to provide our visitors with the opportunity to shop in a way that contributes to positive change in the world.”

Last month, Charity Super.Mkt announced that it had raised over £1mn for charities so far. It was launched earlier this year by Maria Chenoweth and Wayne Hemingway with the first store opening in London’s Brent Cross. Pop ups have also appeared in cities including Reading, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Bristol, as well as at Bluewater in Kent. Charity participants have included Shelter, Cancer Research UK, Age UK and TRAID.