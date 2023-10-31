Cancer Research Wales becomes Cardiff Half Marathon partner, & other fundraising event news

Cancer Research Wales will be the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon associate charity partner for 2024, while an annual golf day has raised thousands for Hft, and 1,900 people took part in Trinity Hospice’s recent Blackpool Memory Walk. More on these and other fundraising events below.

Andrew Collinge’s annual golf day raises over £11,000 for Hft

An annual golf day hosted by hairdresser Andrew Collinge has this year raised £11,330 for Hft. The golf day, held at the end of September at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the venue of this year’s Open Championship, saw 10 teams of four take part. The day began with an 18-hole game of golf, before the teams made their way inside the famous clubhouse for lunch and a prize-giving ceremony where the team from Naturen, an organic and natural ingredient supplier, was awarded first place.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event which has been sponsored by a number of hairdressing companies such as L’Oreal, TIGI and Wella, alongside Andrew’s own brand, Collinge and Co.

1,900 people join charity memory walk

1,900 people joined Trinity Hospice’s Blackpool Memory Walk in October, with £38,000 raised to date. Event participants joined together to watch a video full of names and photographs of people being remembered during the event, which saw participants complete a five or eight mile sponsored walk for the hospice.

They also wrote messages in memory of their loved ones on a special Memory Wall before starting the walk opposite Blackpool Tower. At the end, they were handed a medal and goodie bag. The charity’s next major fundraising event is Blackpool Santa Dash, which takes place on Sunday 3 December.

Glasgow Ladies Lunch raises over £17K for SBH Scotland

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland), treated 300 ladies to their annual We Love Lunch event at the Glasgow Hilton Hotel on Sunday 8 October, raising £17,500.

The event – a traditional ladies’ lunch combining live entertainment, food and games with prizes and an auction was hosted by Britain’s Got Talent singer Edward Reid who is a longstanding friend of the charity. He was joined by radio presenter Gina McKie. The event, sponsored by Joe Walker’s Floorings, Chisholm Hunter, Intelligent Pensions and MakeBelieve Events. The annual We Love Lunch event was created in 2007 and has raised £200,000 for the charity over the years.

Cancer Research Wales to become Principality Cardiff Half Marathon charity partner

Cancer Research Wales is joining forces with the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon to become its associate charity partner for the half marathon in 2024. It is already lead charity partner of the Principality Cardiff Half’s sister race, the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K.

Next year’s event will take place on Sunday 6 October and the charity is looking to recruit a 500 strong team of fundraisers for the race. Those interested in running for Cancer Research Wales can sign up for just £10 when pledging to raise £300 for them. Those who join #TeamCRW will receive a dedicated contact at the charity to support them through their half marathon journey. They will also receive a branded Team CRW running top – made from recycled plastic bottles, a fundraising pack, training support, race day cheering stations and post-race celebration, and information on the charity’s latest research projects.

Hospice catwalk raises over £2,400

Volunteers and staff from St Giles Hospice took to the catwalk recently to model a range of pre-loved clothes and accessories in front of a crowd of more than 100 people at The George Hotel in Lichfield. The event raised more than £2,400.

The show was an exclusive ticketed event supporting the hospice, showcasing seasonal, sustainable fashion to celebrate 40 years of St Giles Hospice. All the clothing and accessories throughout the night were donated and after the show, audience members had the opportunity to purchase the outfits alongside other items in the pop-up shop.

Fundraiser sets new world record in Snowdon feat for The Firefighters Charity & The Royal Marines Charity

Firefighter and former Royal Marine Commando, Greg Wilson has set a new world endurance record on Yr Wyddfa (Mount Snowdon), by summiting the peak 9 times in 48 hours whilst carrying 40 lb (18.14kg) on his back, raising money and awareness for The Firefighters Charity and The Royal Marines Charity.

Operation Snowdon Ascent took place Tuesday 24th & Wednesday 25th October, where Greg took the Llanberis Path which is 9 miles long and 975m ascent. Over the 48 hours, Greg travelled 81 miles and a combined height of 8,775m. He set a new world endurance record on the mountain by completing 6 ascents in the first 24 hours, succeeding a previous record of 5 ascents in that time, and setting a brand-new record for most ascents in 48 hours.

Over £200,000 raised for Marie Curie in 8-day cycling challenge

Joe McGuigan, the Director of Aspray Glasgow North and South, has completed an 8-day cycling journey from Vietnam to Cambodia alongside friend Shaun McGrandles, for Marie Curie. The adventure covered 534 kilometres, averaging 65 kilometres (or 41 miles) per day. Joe and Shaun, along with a group of fellow cyclists, collectively raised over £200,000 for the charity.