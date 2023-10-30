Creative comms agency opens applications for winter pro bono scheme

Creative communications agency Full Fat has opened applications for the winter 2023 round of its pro bono scheme, which is for charities and other nonprofits with a key focus on racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equality.

Full Fat has pledged to commit an annual pro-bono budget to charitable organisations that echo the agency’s Diversity & Inclusion policies since 2020. The scheme is now in its eighth round and lasts up to four months each time, with the agency investing up to £2,500 of time per month.

Organisations are encouraged to apply for brand awareness and campaign management support across PR and social media.

Full Fat will work with the successful organisation to provide support on a suite of services that can include profiling, messaging, social media strategy/counsel, media coverage generation or opening up the agency’s network for good.

The deadline for applications is 16 November, and entrants must be a registered charity or a nonprofit organisation, and operate within the UK.

Applications will be reviewed and selected by Full Fat’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and scored on the following criteria:

How an organisation is supporting of racial, sexual, gender, ability and social equity

The project submitted for support and strategy

The objectives that the applicant would like Full Fat to help achieve

The project timeline in relation to the scheme dates (December/January – March)

Whether Full Fat is able to offer meaningful impact through its services

Assets available to support the project

All applicants will be notified of the outcome by 30 November and those unsuccessful are encouraged to apply again in future rounds.

As part of the pro-bono scheme, Full Fat has previously worked with organisations such as Not A Phase, Compliments of the House, I Like Networking, The Vavengers, DKMS and most recently The Hunger Project for the Summer 2023 pro bono scheme.