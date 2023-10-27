AI capacity building programme opens for social sector

DataKind is launching an AI capacity building programme for social sector professionals, with a January start date for the first cohort.

The programme will bring social impact data leaders together with Generative AI experts to discuss challenges and opportunities of equitable and accountable Generative AI at their organisations, and help them understand and apply best practices that are appropriate to their context.

Applications are now open to be part of the first Learning Circle cohort, with a deadline of 22 November. The start date will be in January, and the group will meet weekly for an hour for four weeks.

Advertisement

Participants are expected to dedicate at least two hours a week to reviewing the knowledge materials and developing their strategy outside of the workshops. Consultative support from GenAI expert volunteers will also be available during January and February to answer technical questions.

Social sector data leaders can find out more and apply here. DataKind is also looking for people with experience building GenAI production tools who would like to volunteer to support the Learning Circle participants.

Earlier this month, DataKind UK opened applications for a free, three-month ‘DataDive’ project that will match organisations with skilled, volunteer data scientists, and has a pro bono value of around £30,000.