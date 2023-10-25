Wood for Trees - insight hub for charities Advantage NFPFundraiser - the fundraising CRM to manage your world and raise more funds

JustGiving helps Macmillan Coffee Morning raise £3.4mn in first year as fundraising partner

Melanie May

Melanie May | 25 October 2023 | News

A donation box for Macmillan Coffee Morning with a QR code, on a table of cakes
Macmillan

This year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning has raised 23% more online compared to last year, during the first year of JustGiving being its fundraising partner.

The official date for the Macmillan Coffee Morning is 29 September but people can fundraise for it on a date to suit them. So far, £3.4mn has been raised this year.

In support of this year’s Coffee Morning, JustGiving provided branded fundraising pages as well as QR codes which were included as stickers in Macmillan’s Coffee Morning fundraising packs to enable people to still make donations if they’re not carrying cash.

Claire Rowney, Executive Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Innovation at Macmillan Cancer Support said: 

“Donating at a Coffee Morning is now easier than ever before and that’s all thanks to our new partnership with JustGiving for Coffee Morning fundraising pages.

 

“As a charity almost entirely reliant on donations, it’s been incredible to witness the huge impact which the platform has had on our fundraising total this year, as it means we can do even more for people living with cancer all across the UK.

 

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work together to find even better ways to fundraise through Coffee Morning, which will help to ensure Macmillan can continue to provide the vital range of support that people with cancer desperately need.”

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said:

 “Macmillan’s Coffee Morning is a fantastic fundraising initiative which has raised an amazing amount of money to support those affected by cancer.

 

“We are delighted to be working directly with Macmillan as the fundraising partner for Coffee Morning this year and it’s really pleasing to see that our support has helped the charity raise more than £3 million so far.”

Macmillan Coffee Morning bunting and donation box with a table with a coffee pot and mug, an a cake
Macmillan
Macmillan Coffee Morning – a hand puts £5 in a donation box
Macmillan

Coffee Morning is Macmillan’s biggest annual fundraising event and has been running since 1990. The very first Coffee Morning encouraged people to get together over a coffee and donate the cost of their drink to Macmillan. Since then, Coffee Morning has grown, with hundreds of thousands of people across the UK gathering to enjoy a cup of coffee and share a cake or other food with friends and colleagues to raise funds.

