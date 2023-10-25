Donorbox announces over $2bn processed in donations, & plans for nonprofit CRM launch

Fundraising platform Donorbox has now processed more than $2 billion in donations, it has announced.

The Donorbox offering includes customisable, multi-step donation forms, recurring options, event ticketing, the Donorbox Live Kiosk for in-person cashless giving, and UltraSwift Pay for a fast checkout. The company currently helps more than 50,000 social changemakers and nonprofits across 96 countries including Organic Soup Kitchen, For the Love of Alex, and Nova Ukraine.

Advertisement

Charles Zhang, founder and CEO of Donorbox, commented:

“We’re excited that we’ve reached this landmark, not just because this is a major milestone for Donorbox as a company, but because we recognise what an incredible impact this amount of money has in the hands of those who need it most.” “While the amount underlines our momentum as a business, it more importantly demonstrates the trust nonprofits across the globe have in Donorbox, especially during times marred by political, economic, and environmental challenges.”

Donorbox has also announced that it will introduce a new CRM system for nonprofits in the coming year and aims to integrate LLMs (Large language models) – a type of AI that can mimic human intelligence – to automate supporter analytics and management tasks. The launch will enable nonprofits to then use Donorbox as a single solution for both fundraising and donor management.