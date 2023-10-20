New CEO for English Heritage, & other charity appointments

Dr Nick Merriman is to take up the CEO role at English Heritage, while The Children’s Trust, Bond, and Gordon Moody have also announced new CEO appointments.

Picture by Jim Holden English Heritage

English Heritage appoints Dr Nick Merriman as Chief Executive

Dr Nick Merriman, Chief Executive and Director of Content at the Horniman Museum and Gardens, will be English Heritage’s next Chief Executive. He will take up the role early in the New Year from English Heritage’s Chief Financial Officer, Mark Stuart-Smith who is currently serving as Interim Chief Executive after Kate Mavor CBE left the charity in June 2023.

Advertisement

Merriman joined the Horniman in 2018, which, under his leadership, won Art Fund Museum of the Year 2022. Prior to the Horniman, Merriman was Director of the Manchester Museum where he oversaw a major programme of public engagement and the refurbishment of most of the museum’s permanent galleries. Previous roles include Director of Museums and Collections at University College London while at the Museum of London, he was Curator of Prehistory and subsequently Head of the Department of Early London History and Collections.

Mike Thiedke to join The Children’s Trust as CEO

The Children’s Trust has appointed Mike Thiedke as its incoming Chief Executive. Thiedke will start the role on Monday 13 November 2023. Thiedke has more than 15 years’ experience in executive and senior positions in the third sector, advocating for children’s and families’ rights and tackling systemic inequality and discrimination.

He will join The Children’s Trust from Depaul UK, where he has served as Chief Executive for the past five and a half years. He has previously worked at children’s rights charity Plan International UK, ActionAid and the United Nations. Thiedke will succeed Mike Maddick, who was appointed to the role of Interim Chief Executive on 1 December 2022 following an internal recruitment process. Maddick will resume his position as Director of Resources.

Bond appoints Romilly Greenhill as CEO

Romilly Greenhill, currently the UK Director at The ONE Campaign has been appointed as Bond’s new Chief Executive and will be starting her new role in November. Greenhill has been UK Director at the ONE Campaign for six years, leading campaigns on global health, education, and development finance, and working with Bond and other NGO networks.

Prior to joining ONE, her experience includes six years as a Senior Research Fellow and Team Leader at ODI, leading the institution’s work on development finance, including financing the Sustainable Development Goals and the ‘Leave No-One Behind’ agenda. She has also worked as an Aid Transparency Team Leader at DFID, initiating and then running the International Aid Transparency Initiative.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Monica Shafaq as our new CEO, and she will take the helm from January 2024.



Monica joins from @Kaleidoscope_PG, a leading charitable organisation focused on mental health.



Read more on our website – https://t.co/EBu4cyUei5. pic.twitter.com/a1H58jaO6I — Gordon Moody (@GordonMoodyOrg) October 16, 2023

Monica Shafaq to take up CEO role at Gordon Moody

Monica Shafaq will join gambling addiction charity Gordon Moody as CEO in January. Shafaq brings 13 years’ experience in the charity sector and joins Gordon Moody from The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, where she has served as CEO since 2010.

During her time there, she implemented the charity’s rebrand from Sandwell Mind into The Kaleidoscope Plus Group. Shafaq will take over from interim CEO Matthew Hickey, who will continue to support the leadership team at Gordon Moody until the end of the year.

Graham Wynn joins Shropshire Community Foundation board

Graham Wynn has joined the board of the Shropshire Community Foundation as patron. Wynn co-founded road safety training business TTC Group alongside his wife Jenny and was awarded an OBE in 2006 for his contribution to the sector. After retiring from the company, he and his wife set up the Wynn Foundation which gives grants to good causes in Shropshire.

Wynn is also a keen volunteer, including with Telford Town Deal Board, Shropshire Society in London, the Royal Air Force Museums as an ambassador, Midlands Air Ambulance, Marches Local Enterprise, Telford and Wrekin Business Board and other organisations.