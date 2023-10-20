IKEA launches ‘Duvet That Does Good’ initiative, & other fundraising product news

A round up of fundraising products for good causes around the UK, including IKEA’s duvets, Little Dish’s Mac & Cheese, and One Stop’s Pudsey products for BBC Children in Need.

IKEA ‘Duvet That Does Good’ raises donations for Shelter

IKEA has launched the ‘Duvet That Does Good’ which sees £1 from each duvet sold between October 16 and November 20 donated to charity partner Shelter and its own national charity partners Shelter Scotland, Shelter Cymru and Housing Rights.

To launch the campaign, IKEA is sharing new findings around the things which people feel make a house a home, whilst raising awareness of the reality of over 17.5 million people affected by the housing emergency in the UK. The research found that having a place that feels safe and secure is what most people (41%) value in their home, while a quarter (26%) get the most pride from having a place of their own that provides a sense of belonging – something which cannot be achieved by families affected by homelessness who, according to Shelter, are often (66% of the time) given less than 48 hours to move between temporary accommodation placements.

Advertisement

One Stop team up with BBC Children in Need to launch new Pudsey products

One Stop are supporting BBC Children in Need for the 11th year running. Their stores will be getting behind this year’s “SPORTacular” campaign with a range of merchandise, including an exclusive water bottle with a new design. The new range is available now in One Stop stores across the UK and includes: Pudsey Pin Badge for £1; Pudsey Ears for £2.50; Pudsey Pens for £1; Small Pudsey Toy for £5; exclusive Pudsey Water Bottle for £3.50; Sportacular Collectibles for £1.

The retailer launched their Sportacular Collectibles last year, and the limited-edition figures will be available to purchase again at all One Stop stores across the UK for £1, on a buy one, get one free offer. As one of its national charity partners, One Stop colleagues have got behind fundraising for nearly a decade. The stores come up with their own ideas like raffles, fancy-dress days and ‘sponge the store manager’.

John Lewis Partnership launches Made with Care brand with tote bag

The John Lewis Partnership has unveiled the first design for a new lifestyle brand that will be curated with designers and creators who have grown up in the care system – Made With Care. A year since the Partnership used its biggest platform – the annual Christmas advert – to help make children in care a national talking point, the Made With Care brand marks the start of a new design-focused collaboration created by people with experience of the care system.

The first product, a tote bag, is designed by Michael Archibald, an 18-year-old aspiring artist from Glasgow who has experienced care Michael applied to take part in Made with Care through Who Cares? Scotland, the Partnership’s charity partner. He has worked with the John Lewis in-house design team and creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi to create his design.

Dog harnesses support good causes including The British Bee Charity

Dog harness and accessory specialist Topdog has been supporting UK charities through sales of its dog harnesses since 2019. For every harness sold, it donates £1 to a chosen charity, with each style designed to support a different organisation.

Sales of Topdog’s Shore Thing harness for example supported Surfers Against Sewage, its Pretty in Pink harness supports The Pink Ribbon Foundation for Breast Cancer, whilst the Bee Happy design supports The British Bee Charity. Topdog reports that harnesses have made up nearly one-third (31%) of the brand’s total sales this year.

New Little Dish meal launches with Buy One, Give One promise

Little Dish launched a new meal in supermarkets nationwide in September in collaboration with The Felix Project. The veg-packed Mac & Cheese dish is accompanied with a Buy One, Give One™ promise – with Little Dish donating a healthy meal to the charity on behalf of consumers for every purchase. Little Dish aims to feed 500,000 children in need via the Buy One, Give One™ promise. Little Dish Mac & Cheese is available in the chilled meals aisle at Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons and Ocado stores nationwide and online at £2.85.

Make a clear difference with us! ❤️



Support families by purchasing a stainless steel, reusable bottle, designed and produced by @McDonaldsUK and @cocacola – all to raise money for our Charity!



They are #limitededition so get one while you can from your local McD's! 🙌#rmhcuk pic.twitter.com/tZ7RbUjdvx — Ronald McDonald House Charities UK (@RMHCUK) August 22, 2023

McDonald’s UK and Coca-Cola water bottles raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK

Over the summer, McDonald’s UK and Coca-Cola came together to sell limited edition water bottles in McDonalds UK restaurants across the UK, raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK. Selling for £6.99 each, 100% of the £2 profit from each one sold goes to the charity.