Together TV launches community filmmaking call Together TV’s Diverse Film Fund. Credit: Blaise Singh

Short film submissions from community groups are sought for an initiative spotlighting the impact of community and providing a platform for emerging filmmakers across the UK.

Better Together, from Together TV, invites community groups as well as aspiring filmmakers and university students to define community through their cinematic lens. Selected filmmakers will have the opportunity to showcase their perspectives on community to a national audience via Together TV.

The broadcaster also previously launched its Diverse Film Fund, supporting emerging filmmakers through funding, training, mentoring and broadcast of their films. In the first two years, this has seen films win multiple awards including a BAFTA for Best Short Programme in 2022 and a BAFTA nomination in 2023.

Alexander Kann, Together TV’s Chief Executive said:

“Together TV has been inspiring positive change and championing diverse voices and young talent for a long time. We see Better Together as a catalyst for transformative storytelling, illustrating the power and importance of community”.

To submit their creations, filmmakers can use the submission form available on the Better Together website.

The deadline is Tuesday, 31 October 2023, at 11:59 pm. The best films will be broadcast on Together TV between January and March 2024 with one featured each week.