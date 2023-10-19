Wood for Trees - insight hub for charities Show them you know best practice fundraising. Become a CFRE

Together TV launches community filmmaking call

Melanie May

Melanie May | 19 October 2023 | News

A man looks down at a camera as he films a dance class. From Together TV's Diverse Film Fund. Credit: Blaise Singh.
Together TV’s Diverse Film Fund. Credit: Blaise Singh

Short film submissions from community groups are sought for an initiative spotlighting the impact of community and providing a platform for emerging filmmakers across the UK.

Better Together, from Together TV, invites community groups as well as aspiring filmmakers and university students to define community through their cinematic lens. Selected filmmakers will have the opportunity to showcase their perspectives on community to a national audience via Together TV.

The broadcaster also previously launched its Diverse Film Fund, supporting emerging filmmakers through funding, training, mentoring and broadcast of their films. In the first two years, this has seen films win multiple awards including a BAFTA for Best Short Programme in 2022 and a BAFTA nomination in 2023.

Advertisement

Alexander Kann, Together TV’s Chief Executive said:

“Together TV has been inspiring positive change and championing diverse voices and young talent for a long time. We see Better Together as a catalyst for transformative storytelling, illustrating the power and importance of community”.

To submit their creations, filmmakers can use the submission form available on the Better Together website.

The deadline is Tuesday, 31 October 2023, at 11:59 pm. The best films will be broadcast on Together TV between January and March 2024 with one featured each week.

Related posts

13 July 2009

Cancer Research UK’s new video campaign
24 May 2011

Aardman director produces campaign film for MS Week
12 January 2017

Clothes Aid animation encourages January clear-out
4 December 2017

Raw London offers £15k of content strategy to small charity

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.