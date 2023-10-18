Tiltify IMPACT launches to support on events & campaigns, plus more agency & supplier updates

News in brief on a range of updates, from Tiltify’s new launch, to givestar’s new launch, Big Society Capital becoming a B Corp, and a partnership between Cancer Research UK and Shopiago.

Tiltify IMPACT launches to support creator and influencer driven events

Tiltify’s new service Tiltify IMPACT was announced earlier this month and will work with nonprofits and influencers to maximise their impact through hybrid / virtual events and campaigns. It specialises in digital influencer and celebrity-based projects using social and creator driven platforms, and will offer opportunities to partner, advise or produce large scale events like digital-thons, celebrity social community campaigns and influencer driven events.

On a smaller scale, for organisations that don’t have these types of events but want to create them or need advice on other creator driven activation, IMPACT will offer event analysis, fundraising strategy and brainstorming insight.

Advertisement

Tiltify CEO Michael Wasserman said:

“Since I started Tiltify eight years ago a constant question has been around partnering or advising in ways that, for Tiltify the technology platform, just don’t make sense. We have been asked to get directly involved with hundreds of campaigns, but our goal at Tiltify is to build the best fundraising platform and serve all clients the best we can. IMPACT gives charities the opportunity to access more expertise around building major campaigns. Why it’s needed boils down to results. Unfortunately I have seen too many charities hire agencies or consultancies that have no expertise in this area, and spend a lot of money and time on strategies that can’t, won’t and did not work. It’s time to offer a path to real results with real expertise.”

givestar launches Boost Donate to enable collection of donations with smartphone & app

givestar has launched a new feature: Boost Donate, to enable charities, individuals and organisations to collect contactless donations for their fundraising campaigns using just a smartphone and the givestar app. No additional hardware or software is required.

Boost Donate is available free on givestar’s iOS and Android mobile apps.

To give, donors tap their card against the fundraiser’s phone, and the donation is then processed directly to the charity and tracked in a backend dashboard. Contactless donations will also link to online and app giving pages, allowing fundraisers to see all their donations in one place.

To use it, fundraisers must download the givestar app and register for free, then create a fundraising campaign supporting between 1 and 4 charities with Split Donate. They can then navigate to Boost Donate in the app to receive contactless tap on phone donations from cards or smartphones. They can also see a record of donations and goal progress on the campaign page.

Boost Donate uses encryption and payment processing technologies to ensure transactions are safe and secure. Donations can only be made to registered charities on the givestar app

Alex Coleridge, givestar Co-Founder, commented:

“We believe good deserves better, so we’ve launched Boost Donate, a much needed game-changer in today’s mobile-first, cashless society. “This feature brings fundraising up to date, allowing anyone with a smartphone to effortlessly collect donations for their cause, whether that be at the pub, the office or on the startline of a marathon. “No matter if you’re an individual, an organisation, or a community group, Boost Donate puts the power and convenience of contactless fundraising right at your fingertips.”

Digital raffle operator strikes “airtime-for-equity” deal with UKTV Ventures

Digital raffle operator Raffolux has secured a £1.5 million investment through a deal with media company UKTV Ventures.

UKTV Ventures’ £1.5 million “airtime-for-equity” investment will allow Raffolux to launch a TV advertising campaign from October 23 on the broadcaster’s seven linear channels – Dave, W, Gold, Alibi, Drama, Yesterday, Eden. The company will gain access to an audience of over 26 million viewers a month and in return, UKTV will gain an equity stake in the business.

Raffolux launched in 2019, giving people the chance to win prizes as well as to support charities. To date, it has given away over £11 million pounds in prizes to over 65,000 winners and raised over £600,000 for charities across the UK.

Gerry Lianos, Co-founder of Raffolux commented:

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with UKTV Ventures and see this not only as a brilliant opportunity to propel the brand to new heights, but also to continue to raise money for our brilliant charity partners.”

The TV ad features familiar British elements such as black cabs, London buses, and coffee shops and revolves around the concept that anyone has the potential to become a Raffolux champion.

Cancer Research UK partnership with Shopiago boosts ecommerce operations

Cancer Research UK has partnered with Shopiago to help drive its ecommerce operations nationwide and support its online sales. The partnership, which started in April 2023, uses Shopiago Ecommerce software.

Using the technology, Cancer Research UK’s retail network has increased efficiencies throughout its operation, listing twice as fast on key ecommerce categories such as clothing and accessories. This has additionally driven further changes at a head office and warehouse level.

Julie Byard, Director of Trading at Cancer Research UK, said:

“The results from the initial roll-out have been very encouraging and we’re looking forward to seeing how our work together will develop over the coming months. We hope to see this partnership go from strength to strength. “We aim to make the most of every donation we receive from our supporters and raise as much money as possible to fund life-saving cancer research. We believe our partnership with Shopiago will support this and create more opportunities to grow our online sales in the future, allowing us to fund more research which will help more people to live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”

Big Society Capital achieves B Corp certification

Big Society Capital has certified as a B Corp, with a score of 137 out of 200.

Assessed on practices and outputs across five categories: governance, workers, community, environment and customers, Big Society Capital received particularly high scores in ‘governance’ (23.5 out of 25) and ‘customers’, which assesses how products improve the impact of clients (52.2/65).

Big Society Capital also gained high scores in ‘customers’, through its approach to supporting portfolio fund managers through networks, resources and support, Aand ‘workers’, which assessed contribution to employees’ financial, physical, professional, and social well-being.

The score of 137 is above average, with a score of 80 required as minimum for B Corp certification and the median score for ordinary business currently at 50.9. Big Society Capital has to recertify every three years.

Stephen Muers, Chief Executive of Big Society Capital, said:

“The B Corp movement’s desire to ‘make business a force for good’ aligns perfectly with what we try to do at Big Society Capital and in the wider social impact investment space, so to be certified with such a high score is positive news for us.”

ThinkDonate introduces new fundraising products

Free social media fundraising platform for charities ThinkDonate has introduced some new fundraising products and a new website.

The platform, which launched in March 2022 unveils a new look and two simple donation products, supported by a user friendly and data rich charity dashboard. #Donate will still be offered.

The new products include DonatePage, a customisable donation page, and ImpactPage, a page that shows the impact of any donation. The latest charity to sign up to ThinkDonate is Bloody Good Period, which joins other charities including The Royal British Legion, FoodCycle and Population Matters.

Johnny Pitt, Founder of ThinkDonate commented:

“We’ve had a strong first 18 months, but repeatedly hear from the smaller charities or leaner teams, that they need real practical help and support with entry level social media fundraising tools. The divide between fundraising and digital teams is also very apparent and we hope our products will help bridge the gap. Backed by online learning and webinars, as well as a charity-friendly dashboard, our aim is to become a real online fundraising ally to charities across the UK.”

Global Returns Project announces partnership with investment platform provider Fundment

Through this partnership, Fundment will integrate Global Returns Project’s (GRP) selection of climate charities into their platform. This integration enables financial advisers to offer high-impact climate philanthropy as an option to sustainability-minded clients. Clients can now direct advisers to donate to GRP’s recommended charities directly through Fundment.

Using a proprietary methodology, GRP’s Trustees work with a team of environmental scientists to select diverse and high-impact climate mitigation charities. GRP re-assesses charities every six months and replaces organisations if it identifies charities performing even more strongly. GRP directs 100% of donations to a donor’s selected charities, with no deductions. All donors receive exclusive impact reports, every six months.

Jack Chellman, Chief Project Officer, Global Returns Project, said:

“Partnering with Fundment is an important achievement for us which will enable financial advisers to incorporate climate philanthropy into financial planning in unprecedented ways. “Fundment’s leadership in partnering with GRP gives IFAs new access to best-in-class climate charities – organisations that deliver impact beyond the capacity of even the best ‘ESG’ or sustainable fund.”

To date, the Global Returns Project has raised more than £600,000 for its selected climate charities. Since April 2023 GRP has already exceeded the previous financial year’s total fundraising for its selected charities.