Charity launches with aim of raising £100mn for NHS in 5 years Brad and Julius Jones

The Julius Jones Trust has been founded by Brad Jones, a father and businessman, after both his five-year-old son and himself needed life-saving care from the NHS.

Jones’s whose journey began when his son Julius was diagnosed with a brain tumour following numerous seizures. Six months later, whilst waiting for Julius’s operation to remove the tumour, Brad ended up in hospital with a life-threatening infection. The NHS’s care for both of them inspired Brad to launch the charity with the primary goal of generating funds through donations and fundraising initiatives that support the NHS’s care for children, young people and their families before, during and after treatment.

The Julius Jones Trust is starting out with £30 million of donations from supporters and today is launching its core fundraising arm; Win Amazing. This is a nationwide prize draw that will see 100% of profits donated to the NHS. Prizes on offer include cash, holidays and a four-bedroom home.

The new charity is collaborating with Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust to help develop a new approach to family wellbeing in hospital. Donations will be used to improve emotional support at the hospital, funding ‘Team Amazing’ – a special group of psychologists, family support workers, occupational therapists and play therapists supporting families through diagnosis and treatment. The Trust is also supporting the build of Cambridge Children’s Hospital.

In addition, Britain’s most decorated soldier, Johnson Beharry, has been announced as Ambassador. Johnson suffered severe brain damage in Iraq in 2004, and was treated by NHS surgeons. He was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery.

Brad Jones, Founder of the Julius Jones Trust, commented:

“Every amazing story starts in one form or other from a personal experience – and this started every bit with me, my family and our gratitude for the NHS and what they’ve done for us. When Julius was diagnosed, we realised that illness doesn’t just affect the child, but everyone around them too – their parents, siblings, family and friends. And, while we were so grateful for the medical expertise and treatment the NHS was able to offer, there are also some fundamental gaps in the level of emotional and mental support available for those affected by life-changing medical diagnosis. So, The Julius Jones Trust has been created to help fund these ‘human-support’ services within the NHS and work towards providing a more integrated mental and emotional support system for all.”

Professor Isobel Heyman, children’s mental health clinical lead for the Cambridge Children’s Hospital, added:

“Our vision for Cambridge Children’s Hospital is to look at everything a child needs, not just their illness. An illness doesn’t just affect a child, but everyone around them too — their parents, siblings, family and friends. We are so delighted that they share our passion, our vision and have first-hand experience of what 360-degree care really means to the families of children affected by diagnosis. We can’t wait to get started!”