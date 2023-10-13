Funding news & opportunities for good causes

Go! London has opened the second round of its Foundation grants, the wealth management arm of Coutts for new charitable trusts has become the Ludlow Trust, Community Grants for British Science Week 2024 are open – and more funding and funder news.

Go! London opens second round of Foundation grants

Community sport fund Go! London has opened the second round of its Foundation grants, which support groups and organisations providing physical and sport activities to young Londoners. It has also announced its first funding decisions, with more than £2 million to go to 44 projects for young Londoners across 28 London boroughs.

These projects will support a range of children and young people aged four to 24, including those from low-income families, who are not in education, employment or training, with physical or learning disabilities, from ethnically diverse communities and who are experiencing homelessness.

The £2 million funding comprises both Foundation grants and Evolution grants. Foundation grants support groups and organisations to continue delivering their work, and include Hackney Laces Community Club, to empower more girls to play football, and Carers Lewisham, to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of Young Carers through holiday club activities and monthly support sessions.

The second round of Foundation grants from Go! London offers grants of up to £40,000 for a maximum of two years. Further Go! London funding opportunities will be announced soon. More information here.

Go! London is a £19.5 million partnership that will support community sport and physical activity initiatives over the next five years. It is funded by the Mayor of London, Sport England and London Marathon Foundation, in partnership with London Sport and London Marathon Events.

Harry Kane Foundation announces multi-year funding partnership with Bounce Forward

Harry Kane Foundation has announced a new partnership with Bounce Forward, which supports children and the adults around them to build resilience and emotional wellbeing.

The partnership will provide free psychological fitness training and educational resources, designed to nurture and build mental resilience, and emotional wellbeing and proven to have positive impact. These resources will be available in schools, workplaces, and to a broader audience through Harry’s influence, platforms, and networks, with the goal of promoting positive mental health across all generations.

To date Bounce Forward has amassed over 175 member schools, reached 14,000+ parents, and is working with the Harry Kane Foundation with the ambition of enabling every primary and secondary school in the country to access its resources free of charge and for it to embed into the core curriculum for long term impact.

To kick things off, 17 schools across all nine regions across England are being set up with the Healthy Minds teaching resources that feature bespoke content co-authored by Harry and his wife, Kate.

More information here.

Wealth management arm of Coutts for new charitable trusts becomes the Ludlow Trust

Newcharities.org has recently shared that the wealth management arm of Coutts dealing with new charitable trusts has been hived off and rebranded as the Ludlow Trust.

The Ludlow Trust now actively manages over 250 grant making trusts, typically set up by wealthy individuals within their own lifetime.



To match charities looking for funding with the objectives of these trusts, an online platform has been set up – the Ludlow Funding Enquiry Gateway.

The platform aims to simplify the application process for charities seeking funding and provide a greater range of applications for trustees to consider in their target areas.

Registered charities can use the platform to submit an application to a specific charitable trust or a general application that can be matched to any of the charitable trusts that are managed by Ludlow. Applicants submit information about their charity and the work that they would like to receive funding for. The platform is then used to match applications to relevant charitable trusts, and trustees will then consider these applications for funding in the usual course of their decision making process.

Big Give launches Women & Girls’ match funding campaign

Big Give has launched its second Women and Girls match fund campaign to coincide with International Day of the Girl Child. The campaign runs until 18 October and will seek to support charities committed to serving women and girls across the UK.

In 2022, Big Give raised over £2 million in aid of the 121 charities supporting women and girls, receiving 8,439 donations from across the UK. Participating charities included Women’s Aid, which raised £63,510; Bloody Good Period, which raised £58,509; and The Motherhood Plan, which raised £58,145.

Women and girls have the power to bring about positive change in their communities and their own lives when given the skills, opportunities and support they need. This campaign supports charities committed to serving the women and girls in our communities, paving the way for a brighter future for the women and girls we love.

Charities taking part in this year’s campaign include Women’s Aid, SmartWorks, The Girl’s Network, Endometriosis UK, Women for Refugee Women and the Malala Fund UK.

The campaign will see the public’s generosity multiplied, as donations to the participating charities will be doubled by the Big Give’s match funding ‘champions’, typically philanthropists, foundations or companies.

New Growth Impact Fund investment takes total to £1mn

A social impact investment fund developed by Big Issue Invest (BIIFM) and UnLtd, has provided a further £500,000 in investment to two social purpose organisations, taking the Fund’s total investments made to £1mn.

The Growth Impact Fund is a £25mn evergreen fund, investing in early and growth stage organisations, and delivered by UnLtd: The Foundation for Social Entrepreneurs and BIIFM. It has attracted close to £10mn of capital so far, including grant capital from cornerstone investors Access – the Foundation for Social Investment and Bank of America.

The Fund has made a £250,000 investment in Lightning Reach, a platform that has facilitated over £6mn in grants to individuals in need of financial assistance and registered over 60,000 users.

A further £259,482 was invested in chocolate company Harry Specters, which provides paid employment, work experience and training opportunities for young autistic people.

The investments coincide with the release of the Fund’s annual report for its first year highlighting the need for social purpose organisations in the UK to have access to financial investment and the wider social benefits of this.

Social enterprises interested in the Growth Impact Fund can visit growthimpactfund.org.uk to learn more and register their interest.

Benefact Group announces £200 million donated to charities since 2014

Benefact Group ambition is to donate £250 million to good causes by 2025, and over the past nine years, it has supported over 10,000 charities.

It distributes donations through a range of programmes – employee giving, business giving and Group-led programmes such as the Movement for Good Awards, which has seen more than £5 million awarded to 2,500 charities over the past five years – as well as giving all available profits to its charitable owner, the Benefact Trust. With Movement for Good, anyone can nominate a registered charity, not-for-profit organisation or community interest company in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Channel Islands or Isle of Man for a £1,000 award.

Benefact Trust awards grant funding to churches and Christian charities working to make a positive and transformative impact on their communities. Since 1972 the Trust has awarded over £256 million in grants – £100 million in the last five years alone.

In addition to its giving, Benefact Group also helps charities through advice and support, which includes fundraising guidance, colleague volunteering, webinars, and online resources. Earlier this year, the Group published its Value of Giving report, demonstrating the value and socio-economic benefits of charities to the UK economy.

Community Grants for British Science Week 2024 now open for applications

Supported by UK Research and Innovation, Community Grants help eligible community groups organise events and activities for their audiences during British Science Week (8-17 March 2024).

For British Science Week 2024, it is offering grants of £500 and £1000 to community groups that work with people who are typically underrepresented in science, and which set out to deliver an event or activity that involves the local community, challenges science stereotypes and inspires ongoing science engagement.

The Community Grant guidelines explain how to apply, and eligibility. The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Monday 6 November 2023.