Foundation enables Birmingham charity to keep going through takeover & £1.2mn asset transfer

Heart of England Community Foundation has completed the takeover and £1.2 million asset transfer of South Birmingham Friends Institute to enable it to continue supporting disadvantaged communities in the West Midlands.

The transfer of assets included £1.2 million as well as five residential properties each valued at £280,000, which has been transferred into the Foundation’s endowment as a named fund.

The transfer was made to overcome succession challenges for the charity’s board, with the charity requiring stewardship to enable it to continue its work providing grants that benefit communities across south Birmingham and the wider West Midlands.

Heart of England Community Foundation has been working with the charity, which was originally set-up in 1906, for several years ahead of the transfer, and trustees will remain involved as panel members for future grantmaking.

Robert Morris, former Chair of Trustees of South Birmingham Friends Institute, said:

“Being part of Heart of England Community Foundation brings stability and succession to our Trust. We have now secured a permanent legacy for South Birmingham Friends Institute, meaning that we can continue to support disadvantaged communities in the West Midlands. We are excited to work with the Foundation to continue this important work over the coming years.”

Tina Costello, Chief Executive of the Heart of England Community Foundation, said:

“Succession planning is vitally important for any charity – but it is crucial to know that winding up completely is not the only option should this succession not be in place. “South Birmingham Friends Institute is an active grant-giving charity with values that are aligned with those of the Foundation and that works within the same geographical location. We provided trustees with an opportunity to continue supporting disadvantaged communities across the West Midlands as well as having an active involvement in grant-making decisions, while we manage the fund itself. “For the Foundation, this takeover supports us to grow our investments to ensure we are sustainable for the long-term benefits of communities that we support. We now look forward to working with trustees to ensure the fantastic work of the charity is continued.”