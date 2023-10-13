Bellway raises over £3mn for Cancer Research UK, & more partnership news

A bumper round up of partnership news – from Bellway’s fundraising of over £3mn for Cancer Research to Redcliffe Home’s donation of football boots to a team comprising asylum seekers and refugees, and NSPCC Cymru’s extension of its partnership with the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon.

Hotel groups partner with The Brain Charity to raise awareness & funds

Lifestyle hotel groups Malmaison & Hotel du Vin have teamed up with The Brain Charity to raise funds as well as awareness of neurodiversity and those living with neurological conditions.

Launching this quarter, the initiatives Malmaison & Hotel du Vin are putting in place include: neurodiversity training for staff, equipping them to better support neurodivergent customers and colleagues within their hotels, bars, and restaurants, tips for guests on improving sleep quality, emphasising the crucial role sleep plays in maintaining brain health, and the option for customers to round up their food, drink, or hotel room bill, with the additional amount being donated to The Brain Charity.

NSPCC Cymru extends Principality Cardiff Half partnership with £1 Early Bird tickets on offer

NSPCC Cymru is extending its partnership with the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon for 2024 with 100 NSPCC Early Bird places going on sale on Monday 16 October allowing runners to secure their entry for just £1 and pledging to raise £300. Once these are gone, a limited number of spaces for the charity will become available for £10.

Next year’s event will take place on Sunday 6 October 2024. Money raised will go towards helping to fund the charity’s helpline, Childline. Since becoming lead charity partner of the event in 2018, NSPCC Cymru has raised more than £500,000 through its team of dedicated runners.

Charity partnership sets sights on delivering 170,000 children’s breakfasts

A charity partnership between Magic Breakfast, and sustainable cosmetics company Soap₂o, is set to provide 170,000 essential school breakfasts to children living in food insecurity nationwide.

Magic Breakfast and Soap₂o hope to alleviate some of the pressures put on families, at the same time as educating school children on sustainable hand hygiene. For every Soap₂o dispenser sold, the company will donate £1 to Magic Breakfast, with the target of providing over 170,000 essential school breakfasts to vulnerable children and young people nationwide. In conjunction with the partnership, Soap₂o is also launching a competition aimed at 1,000 schools across the country. Children will participate by designing their own ‘soapy’ mascot, with the winning design to be featured on Soap₂o dispensers. All proceeds from the specially designed dispensers will be donated to Magic Breakfast.

Slimming World members, Consultants and staff have raised £949,567 for Cancer Research UK (CRUK) through Race for Life 2023. Slimming World sponsored Race for Life for the first time this year, and encouraged its Consultants, and members, from its thousands of community weight loss groups across the UK, and head office staff to get involved with local events to raise money for CRUK while increasing their own activity levels.

Slimming World has supported Cancer Research UK since 2013, working together on a variety of events including the annual Big Slimming World Clothes Throw. This decade-long support has raised over £19mn for CRUK and has also raised awareness that maintaining a healthy weight improves health and can reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

Members of a Bristol football team whose members are all refugees or asylum seekers are celebrating a supply of new boots donated by a firm of local housebuilders. When their plight was highlighted on social media, Redcliffe Homes – which supports the team’s organisers, Aid Box Community Hub ­– stepped up to help, providing every player with a pair of new boots plus a supply of good quality second-hand spares.

Cotham-based humanitarian organisation Aid Box Community (ABC) was founded in 2015 in response to the refugee crisis, with a ‘Free Shop’ and welcome hub providing support, supplies, sanctuary and activity groups for over 4,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Bristol. The charity also runs a range of women’s and men’s activity groups, which are safe spaces where people can come to be part of their community, for a chat and a cuppa, signposting to their partner services or to escape isolation, build friendships, and share or learn new skills.

Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland announce partnership with Mind & Pietan

Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland has announced a new partnership with charities Mind and Pieta as part of its commitment to support important charitable causes following its September charity month, which kick started with a ‘Tour De Leo’ charity challenge.

The ‘Tour De Leo’ challenge saw each of the group’s 53 hotels go head-to-head in a ‘virtual adventure’ to raise money throughout the month and to support awareness around mental health. Every £1/€1 raised equals a mile and each hotel was tasked with travelling as many miles as they can on a journey starting from its hotels in Inverness and finishing in Dublin. They raised money through various initiatives such as sponsored walks, virtual cycles and bake sales.

Bellway staff top £3mn raised for Cancer Research UK

Staff from Bellway have raised over £3 million to date for the company’s charity partner Cancer Research UK, which will fund work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Bellway has also set a new goal of reaching £4mn by the end of next year.

Bellway adopted Cancer Research UK as its nominated charity in 2016 and has supported its employees, contractors and suppliers in a variety of fundraising efforts including charity walks, bake sales and mountain climbing.

Dalkeith Country Park to support Make 2nds Count on Secondary Breast Cancer Awareness Day

Edinburgh-based Make 2nds Count is Dalkeith Country Park’s chosen charity partner for 2023, and activity includes support throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Secondary Breast Cancer Awareness Day (October 13), the Orangerie at Dalkeith Country Park will also be lit up purple as part of the Make 2nds Count Shine a Light campaign, joining over 50 other UK venues that will be lighting up in the charity’s colours on this day. The Parks’ popular Yellow Trail is also turning Purple this October with special prompts designed to shine a light on the charity’s work. Walkers will be encouraged to capture and share their time on the Make 2nds Count Trail on social media, to be in with a chance of winning a wellness hamper from Restoration Yard, The Park’s converted 18th-century stable yard.

Quantum Advisory recently took part in Tŷ Hafan’s Football Fives tournament and raised £1,500. Team Quantum came together to compete in a round-robin league to earn a position in the tournament’s knockout stages at Gôl Centres in Cardiff. Despite not taking home the title, the firm was presented with the ‘Best Tŷ Hafan Fundraisers’ trophy by former Cardiff City, Celtic, Crystal Palace and Welsh International midfielder, Joe Ledley, in recognition of their support.

Quantum Advisory is a longstanding supporter of Tŷ Hafan, with one of their first projects in 2016 winning them an engraved bronze apple to place on their commemorative Gift Tree at the hospice in recognition of reaching their ‘pay for a day goal’ of £11,000. Since then, they have raised over £30,000 for the charity. Past events have included the Race to the Stones challenge, exceeding their £5,000 goal, a fundraising ball in 2018 and taking part in Tŷ Hafan’s Christmas pantomime.

Home-Start UK welcomes new Cadent partnership

Home-Start UK has announced the launch of a new partnership with Cadent, as the charity joins Cadent’s Centres for Warmth programme. The gas distribution network will invest £350k over the next two years, with 70% of the funding being distributed across 28 local Home-Starts which will begin operating as additional Centres for Warmth locations.

Cadent’s Centres for Warmth aim to help those living in vulnerable situations by keeping them warm, safe, and connected. The funding from Cadent will enable local Home-Starts to continue running groups that provide families with a warm space to go, not just to keep out the cold, but also to connect with others. The money will also provide slow cookers, carbon monoxide alarms, gas safety information, advice and support.