Vagina Museum to reopen after achieving fundraising target in 3 weeks

Melanie May

Melanie May | 11 October 2023 | News

Vagina Museum.
Credit: Vagina Museum 2022

The Vagina Museum will reopen to the public on 4 November at new premises in London’s Bethnal Green, after it raised £85,000 in three weeks.

The Vagina Museum closed to the public in February this year when its property guardianship at its premises in Bethnal Green came to a sudden end. It then launched a major crowdfunding appeal to enable it to secure new premises.

At the time, the Vagina Museum said:

“It’s a now-or-never situation: we need to raise £85,000 by the beginning of June in order to pull this off. Otherwise, we’re not going to be able to survive beyond a few months, and all activities will cease.”

Within three weeks, the Museum had raised its target amount, with donations coming in from more than 2500 individuals. The crowdfunding campaign is still open with almost £91,500 raised in total to date.

How the museum will look. Credit: Vagina Museum 2023

The Vagina Museum will reopen with a temporary exhibition, Endometriosis: Into the Unknown. The new premises at Poyser Street in Bethnal Green will have three galleries. The ground floor gallery will display temporary exhibitions, with Endometriosis: Into the Unknown being the first. Two upstairs galleries will display a permanent exhibition, and a community gallery displaying temporary exhibitions. The Museum also has an events space to host a programme of events such as talks, comedy, workshops and performances; and a cafe. In November, only the ground floor will open because lift access is not yet available for the upper floor.

The Vagina Museum launched as a series of pop-up events in 2017. In 2019, it first opened its doors to the world at premises in Camden Market, before moving to Bethnal Green.

