New Director of Fundraising for Sheffield Hospitals Charity, & other sector movers

Max Newton joins Sheffield Hospitals Charity, while there are new CEOs for Breaking Barriers, ReachOut, and St Francis Hospice, and REACT’s Chair is stepping down.

Max Newton to join Sheffield Hospitals Charity as Director of Fundraising

Sheffield Hospitals Charity has appointed Max Newton as Director of Fundraising. Currently Head of Community Fundraising at Shelter UK, Newton will be joining the charity in January.

Advertisement

Beth Crackles, the charity’s CEO, commented:

“Max is an incredibly well-respected fundraising leader and I’m confident that he’ll guide the team with focus, energy and compassion to achieve wonderful things. His rounded experience at national charities and his love of the people and places of Sheffield is the perfect combination for us.”

Newton said:

“This is a very exciting time to join Sheffield Hospitals Charity as it takes a fresh approach to its fundraising. I’m absolutely delighted to be joining as Director of Fundraising and to work with the team to raise income and the profile of the charity.”

The charity’s fundraising team is growing with four new roles currently being recruited for and a deadline of Wednesday 18 October.

Time for some big news…



We're saying farewell to Matt, who in 2015 had a spark of an idea and founded Breaking Barriers. We're sad to say goodbye, but excited to welcome Ciara Devlin as our new CEO!



👀 👉 Read Matt's final reflections here: https://t.co/waXulemlgH pic.twitter.com/XtTAb5dkb5 — Breaking Barriers (@BB_UK1) October 10, 2023

Ciara Devlin to join Breaking Barriers as CEO as founding CEO steps down

Ciara Devlin will be joining Breaking Barriers as its new CEO in November. Devlin has spent almost 20 years working for third sector organisations, including posts at Crisis where she was central to the growth of the charity as it evolved from a London based charity with 90 staff to a national organisation with services across the UK.

She will be Breaking Barriers’s second ever CEO, taking over from Matt Powell who founded the charity in 2015. By 2023, the charity aims to expand its support from 1,000 to 4,000 refugees per year by 2030 by growing its turnover from £4.8mn to £15mn, its staff from 80 to 300+, and expanding from its current five locations.

Chair of REACT to step down next June

General Sir Nick Parker, the Chair of the disaster response charity REACT, has announced that he will step down next June, completing a nine-year tenure at the helm. The former Commander of UK Land Forces will step aside after reaching the maximum time allowed by the charity’s governing document in the lead role. However, Sir Nick will continue to support and advocate for REACT as part of the Wiltshire-based charity’s new Advisory Board.

📣 We’re excited to announce that Ben Hilton has been appointed as ReachOut’s new CEO!



➡️ Head over to https://t.co/usFK1sSM4Y to find out more about:



✅ Ben's background and career.

✅ Plans for his new role.

✅ What mentoring means to him.#Mentoring #Charity #Leadership pic.twitter.com/AxVaz0P84U — ReachOut (@ReachOutUK) October 2, 2023

ReachOut appoints Ben Hilton into CEO role

Ben Hilton has been appointed CEO of ReachOut. He joined the charity on 9 October from Dame Kelly Holmes Trust where he had worked for nine and a half years, most recently as their CEO and before that as Director of Programmes and Head of Young People Programmes.

Prior to this, he worked for Business in the Community as the Head of Community Impact in the South West, before taking on a national role under the Work Inclusion campaign, supporting people who were homeless or at risk of homelessness into work. Alongside this, Hilton has volunteered mentoring young offenders and worked in youth services supporting employers to recruit young people into careers.

Join us in welcoming our new CEO🧡



CEO, Pam Court, steps down after 12 years of giving her all & welcomes Grazina Berry, who takes the baton to continue the charity's legacy of outstanding palliative & end of life care for local people.



Read more: https://t.co/lprY89Rou2 pic.twitter.com/aXotkwrCIF — Saint Francis Hospice (@SFHUK) September 27, 2023

New CEO for St Francis Hospice

After 12 years at the helm, Saint Francis Hospice CEO Pam Court is stepping down, with Grazina Berry taking over the position. Court, who was appointed in 2011, announced her decision to step down earlier this year. Berry is an experienced charity leader with a career in nonprofit and public sectors spanning over 20 years. This has included leading both Overcoming MS (OMS) and the Aplastic Anaemia Trust (AAT) as CEO.

Berry will join the hospice on 16 October for a three-week handover with Court before she leaves on 3 November.