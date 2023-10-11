‘First’ national convention for UK’s Muslim-led charities to take place

National umbrella group the Muslim Charities Forum (MCF) is staging a national convention for the UK’s Muslim-led charities in London tomorrow, 12 October.

Speakers at the convention include the Charity Commission’s Orlando Fraser, the Fundraising Regulator’s Gerald Oppenheim, Sarah Owen MP, and Baroness Bennett, Moazzam Malik CMG (Chair of MCF).

Inviting people to experience the ‘The Blessings of the Collective’, the Muslim Charities Convention will bring together over 250 delegates from Muslim-led charities across the UK with the opportunity to network, learn, and share best practice. Areas covered will include UK domestic needs and priorities, cyber security, safeguarding, regulatory compliance, fundraising, digital marketing, and volunteer management and development.

The UK’s Muslim-led charity sector now comprises over 450 organisations working for social good, both domestically and internationally, with a combined annual income of over £700 million. This was mapped in detail for the first time last year in MCF’s ‘Bridges of Hope’ report.

Fadi Itani OBE, CEO of MCF, said:

“We are delighted to host this very first Muslim Charities Convention, supported by our partners and much-valued members and stakeholders. The calibre of speakers and who they represent shows a welcome willingness on the part of parliamentarians, regulators, and others to recognise the important work Muslim charities do and support our efforts to further strengthen the valuable contributions we are making to UK and international civil society.”