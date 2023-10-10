One Stop celebrates 10 years with Salvation Army, & more fundraising partnership news

A round up of fundraising partnership news, including One Stop’s 10 years with the Salvation Army, Siren Brew Craft’s support of three charities, and Burberry Foundation’s partnership with Save the Children.

Siren Brew Craft donates £10,000 to charities

Reading-based Siren Craft Brew has donated £10,000 after achieving its ‘Lumina Hour’ goals. The brewery set out to get its Lumina Session IPA pouring in 1,000 venues across the country and at the same time, aimed to trend on UK Twitter/X.

Thanks to a swell of support from the beer community, #LuminaHour trended number 5 in the UK Trends charts on 30th June – 1 place above WWE Smackdown, which was filming live in the UK at the time. Donations have been made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Launchpad Reading and Lymphoma Action UK – a mix of causes chosen by the Siren team.

Digital transformation show supports Every Child Online

Digital transformation show DTX & UCX Europe 2023 is supporting Every Child Online, a charity that transforms old tech into workable IT for school children in need. This is part of the show’s ongoing commitment to supporting a diversity and inclusivity agenda and to helping to tackle the digital divide.

The charity will have its own exhibition space at the show – as part of the partnership – where they will be encouraging visitors to donate old tech directly or organise for it to be collected.

Firethorn Trust shares impact of partnership with Groundwork on first anniversary

Firethorn Trust is marking the first anniversary of its partnership with Groundwork by revealing the extent of impact created from its nationwide charity initiative. As part of Firethorn’s commitment to ESG, a grant of more than £310,000 was given to Groundwork in 2022, establishing a charitable programme of activity that focused on tackling some of the most pressing issues facing the local communities Firethorn builds within, from food security, to unemployment, education and access to green space.

In the first 12 months, the project has engaged with more than 500 school children and 450 families, provided 293 meals and recorded 168 volunteer hours across the country, as part of seven regionally-led bespoke initiatives in Leighton Buzzard, Peterborough, Ellesmere Port, Sherburn-in-Elmet, Barnsley, Northampton and London. The programme’s impact so far includes one new community food growing garden in Leighton Buzzard with 293 meals provided and 168 volunteer hours recorded, and the creation of a community hub garden in Delapré Abbey, Northampton with 39 weekly food sessions and 22 dedicated volunteers.

Rebate programme benefits Scottish communities

Scottish communities are sharing £300k worth of payments made possible through Scottish Procurement Alliance’s (SPA) rebate programme. SPA supports 120 public sector partners with a route to market for the construction, refurbishment, retrofitting and maintenance of social housing and public buildings.

Its rebate programme is accessible to all its partners, and rebates kick in once a total project value threshold is reached, with SPA encouraging its partners to invest the money back into community projects. In 2023, 40 partners have received a share of the £303,442 rebate pot, with payouts ranging from a few thousand pounds up to £65,000.

Kateryna, 16, poses for a portrait at her damaged school outside of Kyiv – courtesy of Save the Children & Burberry

Burberry Foundation partners with Save the Children to support young Ukrainians

The Burberry Foundation is partnering with Save the Children to launch Life Chances, a programme designed to support young people impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Life Chances aims to help young Ukrainian refugees recover by furthering their education and career prospects, improving social and emotional well-being, and empowering them to become agents of change within their communities.

Scheduled to run exclusively in Poland until June 2025, the programme is designed to support Ukrainian refugees aged 14-18. To support wider social well-being and cohesion, the programme will also be extended to young people in Poland, with services being fully available in November 2023.

Bellway helps animal rescue centre in Herne Bay with vet bills

Bellway is helping to fund the care of sick, injured or abandoned animals in Herne Bay with a £1,000 donation to an animal rescue centre on the edge of the town. The company, which is building new homes at Oxenden Park off Greenhill Road in Herne Bay, donated the money to New Hope Animal Rescue which is located less than a mile from the development.

Bellway’s donation will go towards the centre’s vet bills and help care for animals who were previously on death row or who have medical or behavioural issues.

One Stop celebrates 10-year partnership with The Salvation Army

One Stop’s partnership with The Salvation Army is now ten years old. There are currently over 200 clothing banks located at One Stop stores around the UK which have collected 7,718 tonnes of donated textiles, which is the equivalent of approx. 30 million items.

In addition to the clothing banks stationed outside of several One Stop stores, customers can also find The Salvation Army food bank points inside to purchase extra items for those in need.