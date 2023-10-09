Advantage NFPFundraiser - the fundraising CRM to manage your world and raise more funds

Charities sought for free, three-month ‘DataDive’ project

Melanie May

Melanie May | 9 October 2023 | News

DataKind UK is looking for organisations that have questions about their services, beneficiaries, or programmes that they would like to explore, to join a free, three-month ‘DataDive’ project.

The project will see organisations matched with skilled, volunteer data scientists, and has a pro bono value of roughly £30,000.

DataKind UK is particularly interested in hearing from organisations tackling inequality in education.

The project starts in November and culminates in a main weekend event on 23 and 24 March 2024.

Organisations must apply by Monday 6 November and supply details on:

  1. The organisation’s mission or goals.
  2. The challenge(s) they are facing e.g. ‘We don’t know if we are successfully reaching all of the young people in our area who need our support’
  3. What questions they think could be answered by their data e.g. ‘We want to know where deprived young people in our borough are, and if we are reaching them all’
  4. What fields of data they have collected, down to the column names or categories of fields. E.g. ‘We collect name, age, postcode, gender, ethnicity, and free text feedback from about 2,800 young people who took part in our support programmes’
  5. What a successful project would look like for them. E.g. ‘We would know where to focus our outreach efforts to make them most effective’

To find more details and to apply, organisations should visit the DataKind UK site.

