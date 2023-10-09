Automotive charity launches Race Across Britain, & other fundraising event news

Fundraising event news from around the country, including a new event from Ben, and some great fundraising totals.

Ben launches new challenge ‘Race Across Britain’

Following the success of BBC TV series ‘Race Across the World’, Ben is recruiting teams to take on a new UK-based fundraising challenge for the automotive industry, called Race Across Britain. The event will raise funds to support people who are struggling or in crisis and is supported by LKQ Euro Car Parts.

Ben is challenging automotive industry people to pair up with colleagues and take on this new three-day race across Britain in February 2024. A maximum of 50 teams of two people will be challenged to reach set checkpoints throughout Britain from 26-28 February. The teams will have a strict budget to cover all food, travel and accommodation. They won’t know any of the checkpoints beforehand so they can’t plan or pre-book travel or accommodation. Participants also won’t be permitted to drive themselves, but can use any form of public transport and cycle, run or walk. They will be able to take on extra challenges along the way to earn additional budget and help them progress.

Cycle club raises £2mn for charities supporting women, children and communities in the Middle East & Africa.

The 200-member strong H&K Cycle Club, founded by Shamsul Abdin, an HSBC Analyst, has raised £2mn in the past decade for charitable organisations supporting women, children and communities throughout the Middle East and Africa.

Abdin recently organised and rode with 32 club cyclists from Mecca to Medina, the Hijrah Ride, in February this year after becoming the first cycling club in the world to complete the ride earlier in 2022. The ride was organised with Muntada Aid to raise money for its flagship project Little Hearts. The team also cycles from London to the South Coast once a year and also takes on the ‘Three Cities’ challenge every year which involves cycling to 3 cities in Europe.

Hospice charity ball raises record-breaking £100,431

Trinity Hospice’s fundraising ball guests recently raised a record-breaking £100,431 for the hospice. Trinity’s Annual Fundraising Ball saw more than 530 hospice supporters enjoy music, dinner and dancing in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom along with raffles and auctions to help raise money for the Bispham-based hospice.

65 guests pledged to donate or fundraise enough money to collectively pay for a sculpture on the Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool art trail which comes to town next spring. The evening was hosted by Coastal Radio’s Ged Mills, and included entertainment from The Brothers of Swing, The Ian Hooper Band and a special pirate guest with a treasure box full of charity (chocolate) gold coins.

Events organiser announces support for Cash for Kids Mission Christmas

GC Live, a new major events organiser has announced that they will be donating 25p from every full-price ticket sold for their two largest seasonal events to Cash for Kids Mission Christmas. Wondrous Woods, at Gosford House near Edinburgh and Starry Nights at Dean Castle near Kilmarnock, will be delivered by technical and event management partners, 21CC Group and will offer illuminated experiences for families across Scotland. Across both events, there is an expected attendance of over 60,000.

Invesco’s Thames Challenge raises over £23,000 for Dementia UK during World Alzheimer’s Month

Employees at Invesco have raised over £23,000 by taking part in the firm’s annual charity challenge. For the eighth year in a row, Invesco staff took part in a 90km triathlon-style event to raise money for its charity partner, which for 2022-2023 is Dementia UK. The triathletes travelled from the Invesco EMEA HQ in Henley-on-Thames by canoe along the Thames to Hurley, cycled 65km along the river to Barnes, before finishing the journey on foot at the Invesco London office near Marble Arch. The funds raised were then matched by the Invesco Cares Foundation, which takes Invesco close to the £200,000 target for its two-year partnership with Dementia UK.

For the last two years, Invesco has raised funds to create two new Admiral Nurse posts: Jules Knight, a Consultant Admiral Nurse for young onset dementia in the south-east, and Emily Ka-Hei Lui, who supports the Chinese and Southeast Asian community in London.