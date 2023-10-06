University of Glasgow to become XPRIZE European hub

The University of Glasgow has been selected as the new European hub of XPRIZE, which designs and runs large-scale competitions to solve major global challenges.

The University’s Mazumdar Shaw Advanced Research Centre (ARC) will become home to XPRIZE Europe (UK): a centre dedicated to supporting research and innovation to address these major issues.

The new XPRIZE European hub will connect academic, business and public sector leaders, building on the University of Glasgow’s history of research collaboration, along with the city of Glasgow, Scotland and the UK, to foster stronger links between the US, Europe, Africa and globally.

Advertisement

Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE said:

“XPRIZE is only able to make an impact through the brilliance of the innovators that compete in our prizes, and this new hub will be instrumental in inspiring a larger community across Europe and beyond, to join our movement toward building a hopeful future for humanity.”

Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli commented:

“XPRIZE has already had an incredible global impact in leveraging research to improve society and our lives, enabling and inspiring innovators and entrepreneurs to work together in novel ways. “XPRIZE Europe (UK), based at the University of Glasgow, will build on those huge successes to further galvanise the innovation ecosystem, academic institutions and private sector to collaborate in research and innovation and to support entrepreneurial ambitions. “The new partnership with XPRIZE offers the University of Glasgow the opportunity to be a visible part of a growing global movement. Being the anchor of a physical UK Hub provides opportunities to create and strengthen local, national and international partnerships between corporations, universities, government agencies, and the wider investment community.”

In April, XPRIZE launched XPRIZE Wildfire, a 4-year global competition that will award $11 million prize funding to teams able to develop and demonstrate fully-autonomous capabilities to detect and extinguish wildfires. Other competitions have tackled access to fresh water, carbon removal, developing sustainable alternatives to meat, and better understanding the rainforest ecosystem.