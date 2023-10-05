New fundraiser apprenticeship programme launches

Social impact apprenticeship provider The Juice Academy has launched a fundraiser apprenticeship programme, aimed at helping to address the shortage and increase diversity in the role.

Jane Montague Consultancy, which has worked with charities across the UK and Channel Islands, will deliver the apprenticeship, called the Fundraiser Level 3 Standard. The course will last 13-15 months with four intakes a year. Areas covered will include raising financial funds and non-financial support, how to create a case for support, communication and digital marketing, storytelling and relationship fundraising, aligning campaigns with the donor journey, developing resilience, and monitoring and evaluating.

Apprentices will be employed by a charity and will be spending 4 days a week on the job in their office (unless they are a remote or hybrid working company). Most training sessions will be remote, with a few in-person sessions in The Academy in Manchester. Sessions will be every other week, with some half days and some full days.

For the first year, the minimum salary is £13,000 with pay then increased to the National Minimum Wage for the individual’s age for the remainder of the apprenticeship.

Jane Montague said:

“In the charity sector, you have to be both the fixer and the dreamer. While those who deliver the services are often front of mind, it is the fundraisers behind the scenes who are the unsung heroes. I am proud to be working with The Juice Academy to attract and train new talent and give these organisations a lifeline and future-proof fundraising in a digital world.”

Georgia Fitzgerald, Commercial Director at The Juice Academy commented:

“The Juice Academy has a long history in supporting local charities and it seems a natural fit for us to use our experience to help drive talent, recruitment and retention in the sector. I could not be prouder of what we are looking to achieve with the support of our dedicated trainers and charitable organisations and I look forward to creating long-lasting, fulfilling partnerships.”