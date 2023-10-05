Charity launches property sector committee to help raise funds & awareness

Spread a Smile is turning to the property sector to help it raise funds and awareness for the children and families it supports, with the launch of a dedicated Real Estate Committee.

The committee, which is a first for the charity, will create opportunities for raising awareness and funds through a programme of events and industry dinners, at which guests will learn about the support that Spread a Smile provides.

It is chaired by Shaun Simons, Founder of Compton and brings together key industry figures Richard Fine and Dan Uzan from Brotherton, alongside James Lass from Swiss Life Asset Managers, Michael Mirelman from GRE Finance and Chris Davies, CEO of Uncommon.

Compton has previously hosted two fundraising dinners for the charity at its restaurant with a guestlist from the real estate world. The idea for the dinners was conceived following a meeting between Lucy Jackson, the charity’s Chief Executive and Shaun Simons, Founder of Compton.

Shaun Simons said:

“I have worked in the property industry for 23 years, it’s an amazingly social industry filled with great people. I have formed a strong and widespread network and along with my fellow committee members, I’m confident we can help raise the profile of the charity. I’m sure we will have amazing support from the property industry, a sector that currently knows very little about what the charity provides and the joy they can bring to those struggling. “I am eager to get stuck in, personally and professionally. The wider Compton team will also work closely with the Committee and will be supporting our plans across the Compton brand platforms to further spotlight the incredibly important work Spread a Smile do.”

Lucy Jackson, Chief Executive, Spread a Smile, said:

“I’m so looking forward to working with Shaun and the rest of the committee. I’m incredibly grateful to all of them for giving up their time and making important introductions to support our work and raise funds and awareness. This will enable us to continue to spread smiles to seriously ill children and their families when they need them the most.”

The Committee’s 2023 programme will deliver two events; invite only dinners with engaging speakers and entertainment. The ambition is to bolster this with more events, and to open them out further by inviting members from within the wider property community to get involved.