Stars recreate old school photos for BBC Children Need campaign, & more celeb news Chloe Kelly for BBC Children in Need

BBC Children in Need’s 2023 schools fundraising campaign is being led by a host of celebrity supporters including Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, and England Lionesses Chloe Kelly, while Judi Dench is among those supporting the upcoming World Sight Day. More on these stories and other celebrity support of charities below.

Celebrities support Royal Society for Blind Children on World Sight Day

Dame Judi Dench and a constellation of celebrities are supporting the Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC) this World Sight Day. The charity aims to raise £100,000 to support vision impaired children and to emphasise the importance of eye health for everyone, particularly in the workplace.

World Sight Day takes place on Thursday, 12 October. Also joining forces with RSBC campaigning are eight-time Emmy and five-time BAFTA award-winning filmmaker and photographer Doug Allan, TV presenter Jean Johansson from “A Place in the Sun,” author Daisy Buchanan, actor Nicola Stephenson, and comedian, impressionist and RSBC Ambassador, Jon Culshaw.

Sally Gunnell OBE champions Cancer Support UK

Olympic Champion and Health and Wellbeing advocate, Sally Gunnell OBE has announced that she will be supporting national cancer charity Cancer Support UK. Gunnell’s work with Cancer Support UK will focus on helping the charity achieve its mission to help those impacted by cancer in the workplace.

Gunnell has become the charity’s latest Workplace Cancer Support Ambassador, having undertaken a specialist training session, covering the different aspects of cancer, cancer treatment, side effects and emotional/physical impact. She has joined the growing number of Workplace Cancer Support Ambassadors, developing key skills such as active listening, empathy, and the importance of language.

David Seaman supports new BHF campaign on hidden heart conditions

British Heart Foundation (BHF) Ambassador David Seaman MBE recently came together with over 200 supporters for a new British Heart Foundation campaign shining a spotlight on hidden heart conditions and their impact on the nation every day. 180 seats were left vacant at Crystal Palace F.C. in London, to represent the number of lives lost in the UK to coronary heart disease each day – one every eight minutes. Former England goalkeeper David Seaman, who himself lives with a heart condition, was at the centre of the image to support the British Heart Foundation’s Spotlight On campaign, raising awareness of hidden heart conditions ahead of World Heart Day on Friday 29 September.

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness and Scarlet Dougan

Graeme Souness backs BHF Scotland as Rangers Charity Foundation’s new charity partner

Ahead of World Heart Day (29 September), former Rangers player and manager, Graeme Souness, was urging Scottish football fans to look after their heart health as he backed British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland as the Rangers Charity Foundation’s new national charity partner.

The partnership will last for the 2023/24 season with the Foundation pledging to raise £25,000 for BHF Scotland. It will also help raise awareness of heart and circulatory diseases – conditions that are estimated to affect 700,000 people in Scotland. The charity partnership will also encourage at least 50,000 people – the capacity of Ibrox Stadium – to learn lifesaving CPR via the BHF’s free online tool, RevivR.

Scottish radio stars 165ft abseil from the Forth Rail Bridge with Finding Your Feet

Scotland’s Heart Breakfast presenter Des Clarke & Capital Scotland’s Fat Brestovci are to abseil down the Forth Rail Bridge in support of Heart Scotland and Capital Scotland’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, on 8 October.

This is the 10th year of Global’s Make Some Noise charity appeal and in that time, supporters have helped over 175,000 people and 440 small projects in communities in Scotland, and across the UK.

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Celebrities support BBC Children in Need’s schools fundraising campaign

BBC Children in Need has launched this year’s schools fundraising campaign led by a host of celebrity supporters including Olympian, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, England Lionesses’ Chloe Kelly, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson OBE and Presenter and YouTube sensation, Harry Pinero, who have all recreated nostalgic photos from their school days to encourage teachers and children across the UK to raise money for the charity this year.

This year’s schools campaign celebrates the power of positive relationships, and the impact of these relationships in helping to support children and young people throughout their school years. Each celebrity has shared the story of their positive relationship from childhood to shine a light on the importance of having a mentor, teacher or family member that champions and inspires young people.

Jim Moir. Credit: Jack Dent

Celebs, artists & designers create climate-themed works for WaterAid auction

A host of creative celebrities, top artists and designers came together recently to join the fight for clean water by creating bespoke climate-themed artworks for WaterAid. Art by comedian Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves), presenter Alan Titchmarsh, actor and director Amanda Mealing, designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, and others was displayed and sold in auction at London’s Saatchi Gallery in partnership with the British Art Fair, which launched on 28 September and ran until 1 October.

All proceeds from the auction will help WaterAid deliver water, sanitation and hygiene essentials.

L-R: Monty Halls, and Paddy O’Connell

Monty Halls and Paddy O’Connell become RMA – The Royal Marines Charity Ambassadors

RMA – The Royal Marines Charity has announced the appointment of two new Charity Ambassadors: Monty Halls, the expedition leader, travel writer, broadcaster and speaker from Devon who has been in three BBC series of ‘Great Escapes’: and radio and TV presenter, Paddy O’Connell, who’s work includes BBC Radio 4’s Sunday flagship programme, ‘Broadcasting House’.

Both have strong ties to the Royal Marines family and have, over a period of many years, already contributed in many ways to the charity. They join existing Ambassadors Lee Spencer BEM, Jon White, Joe and Amy Winch, and actor Henry Cavill.