Marie Curie increases fundraising targets to support new five-year strategy Robena Sheikh and her children collect for the Great Daffodil Appeal. October 2018.

Marie Curie wants to increase charitable donations by 30% to support its new five-year strategy, launched today.

The strategy aims to double the number of people it provides direct end of care for by the end of 2028, from 44,000 a year to 100,000.

The charity’s target for its free Information and Support service is to double its reach to over four million people, while it also aims for its research and campaigning work to “reform the end of life system” to improve the lives of around 200,000 people each year.

The strategy will be supported by the new fundraising targets to increase donations by 30%. Plans to help grow its fundraising include focusing on its key strategic priorities, being relevant and engaging more people through its work, supporting its 10 place-based teams across the UK, and being better integrated nationally and locally, the charity said.

In support of the new strategy the charity has also updated its brand, including the Marie Curie daffodil, to reflect that it cares for everyone at end of life.

New logo

Maria Novell, Chief Innovation, Income and Engagement Officer at Marie Curie said:

“To help us deliver this ambitious strategy we have updated our brand visuals and key messages to ensure we reach the people that need our help, drive change, and raise more money. Marie Curie is one of the most trusted charities in the UK. However, many people simply do not realise we can help them at the end of life, no matter the illness, as they still see us as only providing cancer support. Having a strong brand that engages a broader audience in understanding what we do, and the impact we want to make, is critical to the success of our new vision and strategy. “By 2028 the charity is committed to doubling the number of people receiving our direct, expert end of life care. We will double the reach of our Information and Support services, and reform the end of life system which will double the number of people positively impacted by our influencing and campaigning work.”

To help launch the strategy, the charity’s annual awareness campaign tells stories inspired by people who have had Marie Curie care, alongside the message that Marie Curie is with you to the end, whatever the illness. The campaign includes a new TV advert, which premieres today, 4 October. ‘With You to the End’ shows how dying can be different for everyone, but that the right care can help make things better.

Marie Curie will also begin a phased rollout of the updated brand across the charity. This includes its network of shops, website, and brand visuals, with key assets replaced when they run out of stock, or as required.

Marie Curie was established 75 years ago alongside the NHS, starting with providing care to people with terminal cancer. It now supports anyone with an illness they are likely to die from, including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s and advanced cancer.