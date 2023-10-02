Charity Film Awards open for entries

Charities are invited to submit their films to the Charity Film Awards 2024, which promote cause-based films and have opened for entries today (2 October).

The awards are free to enter, and charities, CICs, agencies and supporters of the charity can nominate their videos online before the 30 November deadline.

All films entered go to a public vote, which will determine the final shortlist. This will then be judged by a panel of experts and a final round of public voting. The winners will be announced at a gala event, with guest celebrity hosts, at London’s Odeon Luxe on 20 March 2024.

Categories are based on the charity’s turnover for the latest financial year, and include:

Films under 5 minutes in length

Films over 5 minutes in length

Corporate Cause

International Impact

Overall Winner – picked by the judging panel from the shortlisted awards as part of the judges’ voting process.

People’s Choice – for the charity with the most votes from members of the public.

2023’s winners included: Welsh Refugee Council, Brooke, and World Connection inc, and ASDA. More on the winners here.

Since the creation of the Charity Film Awards in 2017, more than 3,000 charities have entered and in 2023 alone the awards saw an additional 35 million views across all entered films. Nearly half a million members of the public have voted in the awards and the films have reached almost 500 million people around the world.

According to the Awards, over a third (35%) of people in the UK are more likely to support a charitable cause after watching a film that highlights their work and of those who watched charity films in the past year, 62% went on to support those charities in some way, such as through monetary donations, fundraising or volunteering.

Nicholas Loufrani, CEO of The Smiley Company, said:

“We’re delighted to launch the seventh edition of the Charity Film Awards and officially announce that entries are now open ahead of the gala on the International Day of Happiness, 20th March 2024. I am eternally proud of the Smiley Movement’s commitment to these awards, every year shining light on incredible causes and driving their mission and real action. I encourage all charities and CICs to get involved and enter their films to be part of this incredibly important event.”

Simon Burton of The Charity Film Awards, commented:

“We’re back for another year of moving moments and life changing messages. The Charity Film awards truly prove the power of film as a medium of connection and a catalyst for action. I thoroughly look forward to diving into the entries and exploring these meaningful causes.”