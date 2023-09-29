Art event results in £114,000 donation to Maggie’s Edinburgh

“This is a phenomenal donation, which has only been made possible by the support and enthusiasm of the NFT art community. As a charity we rely almost entirely on voluntary donations and on behalf of the entire team at Maggie’s Edinburgh I would like to say a huge thank you to Trevor, his team and the artists who donated their time, skills and incredible work to this unique charity auction.

“The money raised will help us to reach around 4,000 people with cancer, as well as family and friends, from across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Borders – helping them to access vital support at a time when they need it more than ever.”