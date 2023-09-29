Art event results in £114,000 donation to Maggie’s Edinburgh
Scottish artist Trevor Jones has awarded Maggie’s the highest single donation from an art event recorded in charity’s Edinburgh centre’s 27 year history.
The $140,000 donation (£114,000) was raised at a charity exhibition and auction at an annual Web3 Castle Party near Paris, in tribute to digital artist and architect Philippe Fatoux, aka Alotta Money, which was organised by artist and NFT pioneer Trevor Jones.
Maggie’s Edinburgh Fundraising Manager, Samantha Lea said:
“This is a phenomenal donation, which has only been made possible by the support and enthusiasm of the NFT art community. As a charity we rely almost entirely on voluntary donations and on behalf of the entire team at Maggie’s Edinburgh I would like to say a huge thank you to Trevor, his team and the artists who donated their time, skills and incredible work to this unique charity auction.
“The money raised will help us to reach around 4,000 people with cancer, as well as family and friends, from across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Borders – helping them to access vital support at a time when they need it more than ever.”
The auction was held between September 3 and 5, and saw the work of 30 artists selected from over 400 applications. This included work from Pak, Hackatao, Jose Delbo, Pascal Boyart as well as a donation by collector Moderats of an XCOPY work, which was also included in the auction and saw 18,745 views recorded by hosting platform and sponsor MakersPlace.
Trevor Jones commented:
“We have been blown away by the incredible response to this monumental event. Web3 artists, collectors and builders from across the globe came together to celebrate art, innovation, and especially friendship in the name of my good friend Philippe. ‘Alotta’ was held in great esteem by all, and we have been deeply moved by the generosity of people marking his legacy.
“The funds raised will make a huge difference and will go to support services for those affected by a cancer diagnosis – patients and their families. This is certainly a wonderful way to remember such a beloved artist, also taken by this disease.”