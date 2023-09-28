Digital learning grants available for 100 fundraisers

JustGiving has joined forces with online learning community Fundraising Everywhere, to help charity professionals upskill digitally through a new online learning programme.

JustGiving‘s new Digital Learning Grant launched on 27 September and will provide funding for 100 charity professionals to take part in Fundraising Everywhere‘s new six-month online training programme and develop their digital fundraising skills.

FundraisingEverywhere’s programme will provide access to over seven hundred hours of digital online training, four hundred webinars, an opportunity to network and one to one support on digital fundraising projects.

Charities across the world have until 5pm on October 15 to apply. Successful applicants will receive a response by 3 November, with the online course beginning on 16 November.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager at JustGiving said:

“We know there is a connection between digital confidence and successful fundraising, and through this new programme, we’re proud to help charities access the vital digital skills needed to raise more money and awareness for their causes.”

Nikki Bell, Co-Founder of Fundraising Everywhere said:

“We’re chuffed to be teaming up with JustGiving to make digital skills training more accessible. It’s wild that we’re experiencing a growing digital skills gap at a time when they’re so desperately needed, and post-pandemic our online impact needs to continue to grow. “Through this programme, 100 people will learn and network with some of the sector’s best from wherever they are, whenever they want. We’re excited to see the impact this will have on the future of their charities.”

For more information and to apply for a place, click here.