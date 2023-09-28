Charity Super.Mkt tops £1mn raised for charities St James Quarter Charity Super.Mkt

To date, Charity Super.Mkt, which brings charities together in pop-up store to sell pre-loved clothing and accessories, has sold 101,659 items of clothing and raised over £1mn. Its latest store is in Kent’s Bluewater, opening today (28 September).

Charity Super.Mkt was launched earlier this year by Maria Chenoweth and Wayne Hemingway. The first store opened in London’s Brent Cross before moving to Reading, and pop ups have since opened in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Bristol. Charity participants have included Shelter, Cancer Research UK, Age UK and TRAID.

The Bluewater opening is part of a national expansion. Charities taking part in this latest pop up include Age UK, Cancer Research UK, Deafblind UK, Demelza, Ellenor, Havens Hospices, Marie Curie, Pilgrims Hospices, Shelter and TRAID.

Credit: Mykola Romanovsky

Anna Hill, Chief Consumer Officer at Landsec, which owns and manages Bluewater, said:

“We know that people want to make sustainable choices without compromising on how they

look and feel. With the introduction of Charity Super.Mkt Bluewater guests will be able to shop

stylish, hand-picked fashion whilst benefitting a range of UK charities. “Charity Super.Mkt’s unique concept has been exciting shoppers across the UK since it first opened

last year and we’re certain that their collection of high quality, one off pieces will bring something

truly unique to Bluewater.”



Wayne Hemingway, Charity Super.Mkt Co-founder, said:

“It is a mere 7 months since we started on this journey to attempt to demonstrate that charity secondhand fashion could and should be part of a modern retail mix in the busiest of shopping centres. Charity Super.Mkt is proving that and more. “Not only is the concept exciting customers, allowing them to do their bit for society, the

environment and their own pockets, it is creating uplifts in footfall and most importantly providing

much needed income for charities.”

Impact so far

According to Charity Super.Mkt’s figures, by selling 101,659 items in the last six months, it has stopped 29,045kg of clothing going to landfill, prevented 261,409kg of CO2 emissions, and saved 46,473 cubic metres of water.

The income raised by the charities taking part has:

Funded almost 3,000 hours of nursing care or over 2,600 hours of bereavement support calls from Marie Curie

Paid for people with learning disabilities and/or autism to gain part time supported employment in one of Brandon Trust social enterprises and learn valuable vocational and life skills

Funded a Shelter emergency helpline for 15 days, answering around 1,700 urgent calls

Enabled Cancer Research UK to fund 192 more days of Cancer Nurses

Funded 1,280 hours of specialist care for Havens Hospices nurses for a patient in their own home at the end of their life

TRAID used its proceeds to support a new project providing schooling for the children of waste pickers at Dhaka’s Matuail landfill site