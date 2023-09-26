Global challenge fund seeks projects with potential to improve humanitarian crisis response

Global impact firm Palladium has launched its annual Palladium Challenge Fund, with this year’s challenge focused on Technology for Humanitarian Action.

The Palladium Challenge Fund is offering up to $100,000 AUD for projects globally with the potential to improve how humanitarian response to crisis is delivered. It is looking for projects that pilot new technologies and innovative approaches; de-risk start-up ventures targeting humanitarian response and / or address constraints in the humanitarian system; convene groups around innovation for humanitarian response; and scale existing innovations.

Palladium is particularly interested in proposals that empower local communities and offer sustainable long-term solutions.

Palladium co-CEO Sinéad Magill said:

“Extreme weather events will increase over the coming years and the resources available to respond in the aftermath are not growing at the same pace as the number of people in need of assistance. The international system is under strain, with the crisis in Ukraine rocking the norms that underpin the international order. We need to do as much as possible with what we have.”

Innovations could include:

Early warning and predicative analytics

Blockchain to aid humanitarian monitoring

Digital cash transfers

Drone technology to aid distribution

3D printing to facilitate local production

Biometrics and digital IDs to aid monitoring and tracking

The Challenge Fund is open to applicants until 27 October, and is managed in partnership with the Kyeema Foundation.

Palladium’s humanitarian experts will shortlist and select the winners, which will receive both funding and additional technical assistance, including connections to its teams of advisers worldwide.

The organisation has committed 1.5% of its profit before tax to funding humanitarian relief efforts for over 20 years, supporting community projects, and running this annual challenge.