Charity Commission launches knowledge-testing quiz for trustees

Trustees can now test their knowledge through a quiz, launched by the Charity Commission. The quiz is part of the next phase of the Commission’s trustee campaign, which aims to increase charity trustees’ knowledge and support governance.

The quiz has a variety of questions based on everyday scenarios that trustees may run into at their charity. It aims to help them identify knowledge gaps and is for trustees at all levels of experience. The Commission hopes it will inspire trustees to upskill.

The quiz takes around three minutes and covers a range of topics, including conflicts of interest and safeguarding. Feedback is provided for each question, and users are pointed to further guidance from the regulator, including its 5-minute guides on areas including governance, managing finances, conflicts of interest, decision making, reporting, safeguarding, and political activity and campaigning.

Paul Latham, Director of Communications and Policy at the Charity Commission, commented:

“The 700,000 trustees in England and Wales provide a vital service, not just to their individual charity, but to society more widely. “As regulator, we have an important role in supporting them to do the best job possible, ensuring they have the resources they need to fulfil their legal duties and responsibilities with confidence. Our trustee campaign aims to do just that, engaging trustees with thought-provoking content, and encouraging them to reflect on their skills and knowledge and whether there are any gaps in their awareness that our guidance can help fill. “We encourage all trustees to take our new quiz – it’s quick and designed to be fun, but it will also help you assess your own knowledge, and take action to address any areas in which you might need more support or learning.”

The Commission’s online campaign runs from 25 September until 12 November, culminating in Trustees Week (6 to 10 November) which is run by the Commission alongside partners within the sector.