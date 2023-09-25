Virgin Media O2 partners with Jangala on data poverty work, + more corporate partnership news

More partnership news to start off the week, including Virgin Media O2 joining forces with Jangala to alleviate data poverty, and Invesco UK and the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust partnering to help conserve and restore wetlands.

Virgin Media O2 partners with Jangala on data poverty work

Virgin Media O2 has started a multi-year partnership with Jangala to help thousands of people affected by data poverty to get online with free WiFi.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship formed in March 2022, and will see the company expand its work with Jangala by rolling out 5,000 internet-enabling ‘Get Boxes’ to households, community centres, refuges, and homeless shelters across the UK. The O2 mobile data is from the National Databank, founded by Virgin Media O2 and charity, Good Things Foundation.

Invesco & WWT join forces to support wetlands conservation

Invesco UK and the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) have launched a partnership to support conservation and restoration of UK wetlands. Invesco will be the first investment company to donate to the Blue Recovery Fund, which WWT launched in 2020 with the aim of creating and restoring 100,000 hectares of wetlands across the UK by 2050. Invesco UK will be supporting a number of key wetland creation projects and research.

Starting this summer, Invesco UK’s support will contribute towards WWT’s critical work which will identify the best locations in the UK for wetland creation and restoration, alongside research and delivery of on the ground wetland management projects.

Cotswold Outdoor supports YHA’s Festival of Walking

Cotswold Outdoor is supporting the YHA’s Festival of Walking for a second year in a row. Taking place until 19 October, the aim is to bring walkers of all ages together at YHA hostels across the country.

As part of this year’s Festival of Walking, Cotswold Outdoor has donated £5,000, funding four women’s groups – including Grassroots Batley, Love Her Wild Essex & Manchester and Women Outdoors.

Engage Consulting continues support for The Fuel Bank Foundation with donation

Engage Consulting has supported The Fuel Bank Foundation once more by donating a further £500 to the Foundation, as part of their commitment to demonstrating their Corporate Social Responsibility. Engage also donated £1000 to the Foundation in March 2023.

The Fuel Bank Foundation provides emergency assistance to individuals in the UK who are unable to afford to top up their prepayment gas and/or electricity meter, which could mean they lose heat, light, and/or power in their homes.

GSK & Save the Children renew partnership for a further five years

GSK will invest £15 million in the partnership with Save the Children and they will work together to increase child vaccination rates, with a focus on reducing the number of ‘zero dose’ children in Ethiopia and Nigeria: those who have never received any routine vaccinations. Using GSK and Save the Children’s combined expertise and 10 years of experience working together, they will develop, pilot and implement tailored approaches to reach zero dose children in diverse settings.

The two organisations first came together in 2013, sharing expertise, resources, reach and influence to tackle some of the leading causes of childhood deaths in lower income countries. To date, they have reached more than 3.5 million children with essential healthcare, trained and equipped more than 39,000 health workers in the most remote and marginalised communities, and advocated at country and global level for the incorporation of stronger policies to protect children’s health.

Bridgwater based Toolstation has raised £2 million for Macmillan Cancer Support in three years, after it became a partner to the charity in 2020. Fundraising efforts by teams across the Toolstation business, including those at its distribution and support centre and its 550 stores, took place throughout the year to reach the figure.

Support centre colleagues took part in a Tough Mudder challenge, its finance team carried out a 563-mile walk, while several directors from its support centre ran the London Marathon for a third consecutive time. Other fundraising activities carried out last year included participating in Macmillan’s Brave the Shave campaign, sponsored dog walking, team walking events and fancy-dress days. These activities were supported by in-store customer donations during the Easter and August bank holidays. Fundraising also came through Toolstation’s collaboration with micro-donation charity Pennies.

Just seven months after raising £8 million for @TeenageCancer, we’ve hit a whopping £9 million!



From in-store fundraising, to Cuthbert running the Marathon, we’re so proud to be supporting people like our Food For Thought guests Olivia & Perri with this partnership 💙 pic.twitter.com/BWhljskLsD — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) September 18, 2023

Aldi reaches £9mn raised for Teenage Cancer Trust

Seven months after announcing it had raised £8mn for Teenage Cancer Trust, Aldi has raised a further million, taking its total to date to £9mn. It has achieved this through a range of activity, from in-store fundraising, to its caterpillar cake Cuthbert running the London Marathon.

British Airways, Alzheimer’s Society & Crowdfunder UK join forces

British Airways and Alzheimer’s Society have teamed up with Crowdfunder UK to raise funds for those affected by dementia. The partnership aims to support those facing dementia, as well as those travelling with dementia.

The team at Crowdfunder UK has been working with the partners to make it easy for people to raise funds through an Alzheimer’s Society dedicated crowdfunding page. British Airways has pledged its support via the British Airways Community Fund and the use of British Airways Executive Club Avios Group Limited points, alongside funds from the wider crowdfunding community. The campaign has already raised over £111,000 from more than 1,673 supporters, with Crowdfunder UK calling on people to pledge their support and/or Avios points.