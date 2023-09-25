HelpFilm referrals for free charity films to open 1 October

HelpFilm, which offers free films for charities, is reopening for referrals on 1 October.

Any small registered charity with an income of under £1 million can fill in the online referral film and ask HelpFilm to make a film with them.

Those shortlisted will then meet with members of the HelpFilm team to discuss the film idea and the charity in more depth before a decision is made on whether to give the project the ‘green light’. If successful, the charity is then invited to another meeting with HelpFilm’s Founder, and Creative Engagement and Communications Manager to discuss the details of the film, and to be assigned a filmmaker.

All filmmakers are self-employed, experienced professionals and paid by HelpFilm, and while all films are free for the charities, with HelpFilm covering all production costs, it does welcome donations.

HelpFilm says it only rejects charities for the following reasons (more here):

If the referral form is incomplete or the organisation is not a charity or registered

If the charity already has an impressive film portfolio online or an income above HelpFilm’s £1 million limit

If the charity is a duplication of a charity that it has already worked with, or in its early stages of operating and impact cannot be measured

If the charity is not clear about what it is trying to achieve and the marketing surrounding the charity doesn’t answer this

Charities it has worked with so far include Children’s Heart Federation, Sumatran Orangutan Society, Hope for Children, Hostage International, T-21 Charity, and Solar Aid.

HelpFilm was founded by Alan Walsh, and 2022 was its most successful year, with a 312% increase in referrals. This year, five of its films reached the finals for the Charity Film Awards, and it received a Silver Award for the People’s Choice Awards for its film with T-21 Charity and its Birch Tree Café.