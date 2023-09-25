Advantage NFPFundraiser - the fundraising CRM to manage your world and raise more funds

HelpFilm referrals for free charity films to open 1 October

Melanie May

Melanie May | 25 September 2023 | News

A man looks into a big camera. By Terje Sollie on Pexels

HelpFilm, which offers free films for charities, is reopening for referrals on 1 October.

Any small registered charity with an income of under £1 million can fill in the online referral film and ask HelpFilm to make a film with them.

Those shortlisted will then meet with members of the HelpFilm team to discuss the film idea and the charity in more depth before a decision is made on whether to give the project the ‘green light’. If successful, the charity is then invited to another meeting with HelpFilm’s Founder, and Creative Engagement and Communications Manager to discuss the details of the film, and to be assigned a filmmaker. 

Advertisement

All filmmakers are self-employed, experienced professionals and paid by HelpFilm, and while all films are free for the charities, with HelpFilm covering all production costs, it does welcome donations.

HelpFilm says it only rejects charities for the following reasons (more here):

Charities it has worked with so far include Children’s Heart Federation, Sumatran Orangutan Society, Hope for Children, Hostage International, T-21 Charity, and Solar Aid.

HelpFilm was founded by Alan Walsh, and 2022 was its most successful year, with a 312% increase in referrals. This year, five of its films reached the finals for the Charity Film Awards, and it received a Silver Award for the People’s Choice Awards for its film with T-21 Charity and its Birch Tree Café.

Related posts

8 July 2013

Adtriusm: view ads, fundraise for charity for free
5 February 2020

Local charities offered free mentoring, advice, & meeting space alongside new savings account
2 December 2020

Free 12-month marketing package offer for 2 London or SE-based charities
20 July 2023

Marketing agency launches anniversary campaign to pay it forward

Loading

Melanie May

About Melanie May
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via thepurplepim.com.