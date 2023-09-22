New CEO for Full Fact, & other sector mover news

Chris Morris has been announced as Full Fact’s next CEO, and Pauline Daniyan becomes London Youth CEO. More on these and other appointments below.

Full Fact announces Chris Morris as Chief Executive

Chris Morris is to join Full Fact as its new CEO in October, following an open recruitment process. Morris was previously with the BBC, where he was the face and voice of Reality Check, the fact checking service run by the broadcaster. During his tenure, he covered two general elections, post-Brexit politics, the US Presidential election, the Covid-19 pandemic, and other major news events including the COP26 summit. Before leading Reality Check, he spent more than two decades as a senior correspondent covering global news from around the world.

Will Moy, who led the team of fact checkers and campaigners since 2010, stood down as CEO in July. Full Fact’s Head of AI, Andy Dudfield, assumed the role of Interim CEO and will stay in post until Morris joins the organisation.

New Director of Marketing and Income Generation for Canine Partners

Midlands-based national charity Canine Partners has appointed a Director of Marketing and Income Generation to its senior team. Daniel Larcey takes up the post.

With nearly two decades of experience in fundraising, marketing, and insights within the charity sector, Larcey brings a wealth of experience to the role. His most recent position as Director of Strategy, Insight, and Marketing at an agency saw him collaborate with some of the UK’s largest charities.

Rory Stewart moves from GiveDirectly President to Senior Advisor

Rory Stewart has served as GiveDirectly’s President since August 2022, and is now moving to a more focused position as senior advisor, advising GiveDirectly’s government collaborations and representing its work at official engagements.

Stewart recently moved from Jordan to London with his young family, and this along with his other professional commitments, have made travelling to oversee GiveDirectly’s operations across a dozen countries unsustainable, the organisation has said. Samuel Mwamburi Mwale will serve as GiveDirectly’s Interim President.

Brain Tumour Research appoints Dan Knowles as Chief Executive

Dan Knowles has been appointed as Brain Tumour Research‘s new CEO. He has been CEO of Oxfordshire Mind for the last seven years, where he oversaw a period of significant growth. He started his career in strategy consultancy and has worked with corporates including Pepsi and John Lewis and is also the founder of an Oxford-based social enterprise.

A father-of-two, Knowles lives in South Oxfordshire, and has lost three family friends to brain tumours in the last two years. He joined the Milton Keynes-based charity on Monday 18 September. His appointment follows the retirement of Sue Farrington Smith MBE, a co-founder of the charity who now joins the board as a trustee.

Dr Henrietta Blackmore appointed Habitat for Humanity Great Britain’s National Director

Habitat for Humanity Great Britain (GB) has announced the appointment of Dr Henrietta Blackmore as National Director. Dr Blackmore joins from Save the Children International, where she has been Global Head of Partnerships Capacity Development since 2022 and prior to that Interim Director of Programme Partnerships and Director of Divisional Operations – Global Programmes. She has over 20 years’ experience in the charity sector having held a variety of leadership positions with various non-governmental and institutional organisations.

Dr Blackmore also dedicates time to volunteering, mentoring, and teaching. She recently joined Amnesty International UK’s Grants Subcommittee and will soon join UnLtd, a foundation for social entrepreneurs in and around the UK as a Trustee. She succeeds Tum Kazunga who was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity GB in 2018.

Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland announces new Chief Executive

SBH Scotland is appointing a new CEO for the first time since 1989. Lawrence Cowan is currently Director of Income Generation at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and will assume his new role in October 2023 when he replaces Andy Wynd, who is stepping down after 34 years at the helm.

Prior to his current role at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, Cowan was the organisation’s Director of Communications and Fundraising leading its work on high profile campaigns like the award nominated Long Covid Care Now campaign, and Thrombectomy for All. His career in the Third Sector began many years ago when his friend, political researcher Gordon Aikman, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). He and Aikman, along with a group of their closest friends, formed the ‘Gordon’s Fightback’ campaign and were successful in doubling the number of MND nurses, while raising £700,000 for research. Cowan went on to become Chair of the Board at MND Scotland.

Pauline Daniyan becomes London Youth CEO as Rosemary Watt-Wyness steps down

Rosemary Watt-Wyness has stepped down after nearly 8 years as CEO of London Youth. Pauline Daniyan took up the role of CEO on 18 September.

Daniyan was previously the charity’s Director of Engagement at London Youth and had stepped in as Acting CEO over the last year. Prior to London Youth, her roles included Director of Projects at Safer London and Head of Youth and Academies at the Greater London Authority.