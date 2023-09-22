JD Wetherspoon reaches £22mn raised for Young Lives vs Cancer, plus more partnership news

Fundraising partnership news, including the JD Wetherspoon target for Young Lives vs Cancer, more Tango support for The Prince’s Trust, and Rough Trade’s new partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Tango pledges a further £120,000 to The Prince’s Trust

Britvic brandTango has entered the second year of its partnership with The Prince’s Trust and pledged to donate a further £120,000 to support young people.

To mark the second year of the partnership, Tango and The Prince’s Trust hosted an event aimed at empowering young people with the knowledge and skills they need for a brighter future, featuring workshops from industry powerhouses in music, content creation and fitness, as well as a panel discussion with three Prince’s Trust Ambassadors, hosted by YouTuber and musician, Yung Filly. In its second year, the partnership will once again see an on-pack takeover across the Tango range, with branded cans encouraging young people to ‘find their fearlessness’. In the first two years of its partnership Tango will have donated £220,000 to The Prince’s Trust to support young people.

Advertisement

JD Wetherspoon reaches £22 million milestone for Young Lives vs Cancer

JD Wetherspoon has now raised £22 million for Young Lives vs Cancer. The national pub chain has been in partnership with the charity for over 20 years.

Since the partnership began in 2002, JD Wetherspoon employees and customers have organised and taken part in various fundraising events and challenges. Every year the company hosts a UK-wide football tournament, KICK, bringing staff from pubs across the nation together to raise money for the charity. Staff have also taken part in challenges such as the London to Paris cycle and various hikes, skydives and marathons across the UK. JD Wetherspoon staff and customers have also fundraised through various events like bake sales, raffles, and quizzes.

JCDecaux Community Channel supports Manchester-based charity’s campaign

Manchester charity Greater Manchester Youth Network (GMYN) is running a campaign until 27 October on over 90 screens in the heart of Manchester, including digital billboards on Princess Parkway and Hyde Road as well as city centre Community Information Panel (CIP) screens. It calls for more businesses to step up and support Greater Manchester’s young people with this campaign being co-designed by young people who are supported by GMYN.

The campaign has been made possible by the support of the JCDecaux Community Channel. Working in partnership with Manchester City Council, JCDecaux UK is helping the charity maximise the effectiveness of the campaign across its shared digital CIPs.

Big Zuu (centre). Credit: belVita/Joel Chant

belVita partners With FareShare on initiative to fight food poverty

belVita has launched its Give a Smile, Help Fight Food Poverty initiative, in partnership with FareShare and DJ, TV presenter and chef, Big Zuu. The initiative intends to help Brits experiencing food insecurity through its partnership with the charity, which will see belVita donate up to 100,000 meals to those in need.

belVita’s ‘Give a Smile’ campaign aims to not only generate awareness of the issue, but to promote giving back, where people’s positive actions have a ripple effect. It encourages individuals to engage in acts of kindness and positivity, using interactive billboards with audience detection digital screens as well as a microsite to capture people’s smiles.

Master Innholders raise over £36k for Hospitality Action

27 cyclists from within the Master Innholders community have helped to raise over £36,000 for Hospitality Action, with a three-day cycle ride through the Burgundy wine region of France. Taking place between 1-3 September and in collaboration with Cycle Tours UK, Hatch Mansfield and Procurement Partners, the ride took the team through Dijon, Beaune, Macon and Lyon, with many of the team totalling over 300km covered over the three days.

As well as funds raised by the riders, donations, both financially and in kind, were received from sponsors of the ride Procurement Partners and Hatch Mansfield. All the money raised will be donated to the Master Innholders chosen charity of the year, Hospitality Action.

Rough Trade partners with Campaign Against Living Miserably

Rough Trade has announced its partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) in support of suicide prevention and mental health.

To celebrate the partnership, a special event is being held at the Rough Trade East store, London, on Saturday 16th September, with performances from Floodlights, Human Interest, and singer-songwriter Hatchie. All proceeds from the event will be donated to CALM. Rough Trade customers and music fans can also support CALM’s work by donating in-store and online. £3 can fund ten potentially life-saving conversations via WhatsApp.

Gusto Italian restaurants raise over £100,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer

Young Lives vs Cancer was selected as Gusto’s first Charity of the Year in July 2022, with the aim of raising £100,000 in 12 months, and Gusto has now surpassed their target ahead of schedule. Gusto employee Jade, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and who died last June, nominated the charity.

The partnership was formed via the Tim Bacon Foundation which encourages restaurant businesses to partner with charities, and whose founder, Jeremy Roberts, owns the Living Ventures Group. In September, Living Ventures Group organised the ‘Dream Impossible’ event, a ticketed three-course dinner, which raised £55,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer, and at various times throughout the year Gusto has given its guests the opportunity to add a voluntary £1 donation to their bill, resulting in a further £60,000.

Moonface CEO Steffen Pauls

Moonfare raises €10,000 for Mary’s Meals in August

Staff at global digital private equity platform Moonfare ran streets, parks and countryside in August, raising €10,000 to help Mary’s Meals feed over 450 children for a year.

Dozens of Moonfarians, including senior management, took up the challenge, one running a marathon and some running half marathons for the first time. One co-worker ran a Berlin sightseeing tour, adding more than 22km to the joint total of 715 km. Moonfare also has partnerships with the Swiss Dariu Foundation, UK-based Greater Share, Make-A-Wish, and the World Childhood Foundation.