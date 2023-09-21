Tommy’s launches new Walk for Hope, & other fundraising event news

A new fundraising event for Tommy’s, along with the return of some favourites, including City Hospice’s Sparkle Walk, and Dementia UK’s Dog Walking Challenge – back in October.

Dementia UK invites public to take part in October Dog Walking Challenge

This October, Dementia UK is calling on the public to join their annual October Dog Walking Challenge, supported by tails.com, to raise funds for dementia care.

Pet owners across the nation are invited to walk 100km with their dogs, however and wherever they like, to raise money for Dementia UK. Every penny raised through the Dog Walking Challenge will help grow the number of Admiral Nurses so more families can receive their life-changing support. Since its launch in 2021, Dementia UK’s Dog Walking Challenge has raised over £4.3million, with £467,496 generated last year.

Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run sees over 1,000 take part

More than 1,000 people took part in Trinity Hospice’s Blackpool Colour Run in September: its 8th Colour Run (previously known as Colour Splash). The event launched in 2015, and has since raised more than £300,000. Organisers are estimating the weekend’s event will have raised more than £35,000 for the charity once all sponsorship has been returned.

City Hospice’s Sparkle Walk returns for fourth year

City Hospice’s Sparkle Walk returns for its fourth year this September, hosted by Smooth Radio presenter Jason Harrold. The charity walk will take place on 29 September and features a 10km route from Insole Court, Llandaff, to City Hospice, Whitchurch, and back.

The walk is suitable for families, friends, colleagues and anyone over the age of eight, though any persons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. At the 5km mark, participants will be greeted with refreshments at City Hospice and will have the opportunity to leave a heartfelt message for a loved one in their memory garden. Walkers will also be able to keep their loved ones close by personalising their specially produced Sparkle Walk t-shirts.

Tommy’s launches Walk for Hope to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

People will come together in Battersea Park on Saturday 7 October to mark the start of this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week (9-15 October). Walk for Hope, organised by Tommy’s, is a new event, aiming to bring together the Tommy’s community while helping raise money for the charity’s research and support services.

Tommy’s supporters can choose from either 2.5K or 5K distance through Battersea Park and are encouraged to request donations in advance to Tommy’s through JustGiving. Children, buggies, and friendly dogs on leads are all welcome. Participants can join in alone or as part of a group and take as long as they need to finish the route. Every participant will be sent a paper lantern and LED candle in their Walk for Hope pack ahead of the event, which ends at the bandstand where lanterns will be placed together to create a temporary memorial.

London Youth Rowing launches 2023’s Race The Thames

LYR (London Youth Rowing) has launched 2023’s edition of its annual fundraising virtual competition. Race The Thames is an online, virtual event designed around completing either the length of the tidal Thames or from source to sea. Teams of up to eight participate virtually using a range of sports to jointly cover the distance options, submitting their workouts to an online arena.

Teams can choose to: ‘Race the River Thames – 346km, source to sea’ or ‘Race the Tidal Thames – 72km, Teddington to the North Sea’. Taking place between 8-15 December, teams are asked to fundraise for LYR with a minimum target of £500 per team, equating to just over £50 per person. There is the option to split this in half with another charity of choice, through the Race The Thames fundraising platform. 2023 marks the fourth edition of the virtual Race the Thames event which has seen over 300 teams enter over the past four years, fundraising over £300,000 to date.