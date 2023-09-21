Scottish Fundraising Conference 2023 Glasgow and the river Clyde. Photo: Adam Marikar on Unsplash.com

The Scottish Fundraising Conference 2023 returned in person for the first time in several years, and featured over 50 presenters sharing their advice, motivation and experience.



First, here is a round-up of highlights of the event, featuring recordings of some of the sessions, plus views and reactions from those who attended or who took part from afar.

Scottish Fundraising Awards

The Scottish Fundraising Awards are an integral part of the conference, and take place at the end of the first day.

Find out about the winners in our report.

We also hear from the winner of the Fundraiser of the Year award about what she has learned on her path to success.



