Scottish Fundraising Conference 2023

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 21 September 2023 | Features

Glasgow and the river Clyde. Photo: Adam Marikar on Unsplash.com
Glasgow and the river Clyde. Photo: Adam Marikar on Unsplash.com

The Scottish Fundraising Conference 2023 returned in person for the first time in several years, and featured over 50 presenters sharing their advice, motivation and experience.

First, here is a round-up of highlights of the event, featuring recordings of some of the sessions, plus views and reactions from those who attended or who took part from afar.

Highlights from the Scottish Fundraising Conference 2023

Scottish Fundraising Awards

The Scottish Fundraising Awards are an integral part of the conference, and take place at the end of the first day.

Find out about the winners in our report.

SiMBA wins Fundraising Team of the Year at Scottish Fundraising Awards

We also hear from the winner of the Fundraiser of the Year award about what she has learned on her path to success.

Building an engaging fundraising culture is the key to unlocking success


You can explore other reactions to the Conference via #ScotConf on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For updates about next year’s Scottish Fundraising Conference sign up for updates from the Chartered Institute of Fundraising Scotland.

