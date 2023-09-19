The Disabilities Trust rebrands to Brainkind

After 40 years as The Disabilities Trust, the charity has rebranded to become Brainkind.

Explaining the change, the charity said that it was entering a new phase with a focus on acquired brain injuries and neurological conditions, and that it was time for the brand to change to reflect that.

Brainkind provides treatment and care to people with brain injuries and neurological conditions across the UK, led by its team of clinical experts. Services include physical and cognitive rehabilitation as well as educational and emotional support designed to empower people and their families.

Working with its creative agency, the project to develop a brand telling the story of the charity and its teams started in 2022, with stakeholders including staff and the people Brainkind supports, consulted on a name, before the charity began work on the brand story. Together with the name and visuals, the charity says, this is essential to creating its new identity and delivering its strategy to build positive co-produced services, leading-edge clinical practice and drive social change around brain injury.

We’re so excited to share that, from today, The Disabilities Trust is Brainkind, the UK’s leading charity supporting people with brain injuries or other neurological conditions to thrive.



Richard Jane, Director of External Affairs, Brainkind said:

“Our brand should communicate a feeling to those who need our services and their families. Our vision is for a world where life after brain injury is a life well lived; whether through our rehabilitation and care services or because of our social change work. We believe we now have a brand which truly reflects our values and the needs of the people we support. We want to appeal to our existing audiences but also to new fundraising groups and new generations of people who will help us standout in the care and charity sectors – and this new brand will help us to reach them. “As our new name, Brainkind is short, memorable, strongly indicates who we are and, importantly for a modern brand, works well on digital platforms.”

Irene Sobowale, CEO Brainkind, added:

“I am really proud of our new brand, the change it signifies and the positive future it will help establish for the organisation and the people we support. This is an exciting time for Brainkind, and we are delighted that our new brand reflects who we are and our big ambitions. Our new strategy focusses on impact and reach – both within our services and beyond, and our new brand will help us achieve that. Our new, state-of-the-art, 40-bed, Brainkind Neurological Centre York that we will be opening later this year encapsulates this new beginning and we are really on the cusp of an exciting new era.”