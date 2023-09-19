Highlights from the Scottish Fundraising Conference 2023 Alan Clayton and Dr Iain MacRitchie present the opening plenary at the Scottish Fundraising Conference 2023

At the beginning of this month fundraisers from across Scotland and beyond came together for two days to share and learn best practice.

Over 50 speakers presented, offering masterclasses, plenaries and other sessions.

The event was welcomed by many as the first full in-person Scottish Fundraising Conference since before the COVID pandemic.

Here are some of the highlights of the event, which included the Scottish Fundraising Awards.



