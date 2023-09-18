JustGiving is Brighton Half Marathon’s official fundraising platform, & other sector supplier news

JustGiving has announced a second year as the Brighton Half Marathon’s official fundraising platform, while GoFundMe is now RunThrough’s. More on these stories, and other sector supplier and agency news snippets.

Runthrough chooses GoFundMe as official fundraising platform

Running events company RunThrough has announced GoFundMe as its official fundraising platform. This strategic partnership will support RunThrough’s 10-year fundraising goal of a further £100 million being raised for charity by runners taking part in their events by 2033.

RunThrough has a portfolio of 200+ events attracting over 200,000 runners annually across the UK. Since its inception in 2013, a total of £20 million has cumulatively been raised by runners taking part in their events.

Advertisement

RunThrough has worked alongside Run For Charity in recent years, who have helped in reaching the £20 million raised so far. The addition of the GoFundMe partnership is expected to enhance the relationship between RunThrough and Run for Charity and help the 10-year £100 million target be reached.

Inpay CEO Thomas Jul

The Red Cross & Inpay announce partnership to reach more countries for emergency aid funding

The Red Cross in Denmark has entered into a new partnership with fintech company, Inpay, which offers solutions for international money transfers. The agreement will help the Red Cross save several million Danish kroner annually.

Working with Inpay, The Red Cross can now transfer funds directly to partners in Myanmar via Inpay much faster and less costly than before with the savings freeing up more funds for emergency aid. Initially, the solution includes Myanmar, Bangladesh and Ethiopia, with the goal of expanding the new payment solution to other countries where the Red Cross is active and traditional bank transfers struggle to reach.

Inpay’s system consists of an extensive network of local banks distributed worldwide, enabling rapid transfers with significantly lower costs compared to international bank fees. Additionally, the Red Cross can pay the transferred the amount in local currency, avoiding high currency exchange fees. Inpay is an authorised payment service provider in the EU and is regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Copyright: Hannah Mornement

JustGiving announced as Brighton Half Marathon’s official fundraising platform for second year

JustGiving is the official fundraising platform for Brighton Half Marathon – for the second year running.

In the first year of their partnership, JustGiving, along with other fundraising platforms, helped Brighton Half Marathon raise over £1million, resulting in an impressive 17 per cent increase in funds raised compared to 2019.

Since its establishment over three decades ago, the Brighton Half Marathon has helped raise a considerable amount of money for a host of worthy causes and charities.

The race takes place on Sunday 25 February 2024, one of the first major races of the year, marking the beginning of the running year for many.

The Brighton Half Marathon is organised by Brighton-based HIV charity The Sussex Beacon, with charity runners typically forming 20% of the race field.

Digital agency Adigi creates website for Last Night A DJ Saved My Life

Dance music charity Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (LNADJ) has rebranded with a new logo and an improved website, with the objective of building and maintaining the presence of the brand.

Harrogate-based digital agency Adigi were tasked with creating the new website to offer a more engaging and conversion-focused experience that showcases the work the charity does.

A 14-week design process saw Adigi create a WordPress website that offers greater creative direction, is more optimised for the audience that LNADJ is targeting and provides easy access for people to contribute to the charity and see the events it does to help change and save lives. The agency will continue to host and support the website with any developments, updated projects or important news.

The new website has already provided successful for LNADJ, generating more enquiries and donations in its first month than the old one did in the whole of the previous quarter.

L-R Devon Lee, Iryna Fryer, Carly Jones Cooper, Claire Jones, Liz Bee, Matt Cooke, Claire Eden, Stacey Murton and Chris Senior

Redbrick Communications donates consultancy expertise to Framework

Redbrick Communications will be helping Framework – which delivers housing, health, employment, support and care services to people with a diverse range of needs – with strategic advice and media outreach to raise awareness of its work on a local, regional and national level.

The announcement coincides with reports indicating numbers in temporary accommodation in England have hit a record high, and as the charity looks ahead to its flagship fundraising event Framework’s Big Sleep Out (7 October 2023), as well as launching its Winter Appeal on World Homeless Day (10 October 2023).

Work has already seen Redbrick Communications help publicise activities including the support of young fundraisers; a press call with corporate partner Tesco offering welcome packs and home comforts for first-time residents of Framework accommodation, and another Redbrick client DHP Family being honoured in the naming of new accommodation for long-term rough sleepers, thanks to the fundraising efforts of the charity music festival Beat The Streets.

For Framework’s Big Sleep Out, as well as getting the word out to encourage businesses and individuals to sign up, a team from Redbrick will be spending the night in sleeping bags at Nottingham Racecourse on Saturday 7 October.