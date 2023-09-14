Guide Dogs eyes up empty nesters to fill volunteer roles Paul Hicks, a volunteer Puppy Raiser, with Oakley

With UCAS figures showing that some 315,000 18-year-olds applied for university this year, Guide Dogs is hoping to encourage empty nesters to volunteer once the new university year starts this month.

Research commissioned by the charity to highlight its volunteering roles found that 42% of parents / guardians are worried about how they will fill the void, and one in seven about feeling lonely. At the same time, 83% see becoming an empty nester as a new chapter to be embraced and 65% want to find a new purpose, such as taking up a new hobby (43%) or setting a new fitness goal (33%), whereas others would want to go travelling (32%) or give back to society (19%), such as volunteering for a charity.

Being able to talk (71%) to their children is one of the top reasons why parents and guardians will miss them leaving home, and of those who will miss something when their child leaves home, almost all respondents said they will miss physical displays of affection, such as face to face conversations (73%), and hugs (71%). Over a third (38%) considered getting a pet to fill the void but are unable to commit to caring for them on a long-term basis.

Guide Dogs commissioned the research to highlight its volunteer roles, such as caring for guide dog puppies or fostering guide dogs in training, which it feels may appeal to those who want to provide nurturement and fill the void left as their children leave home. It found that three-quarters (75%) of those surveyed haven’t heard of the Training Dog Fosterer or Puppy Raiser volunteer roles with Guide Dogs, but 62% said having the company of a dog at home would ease the sadness of saying goodbye to their child and help fill the loneliness void.

Tracey Berridge, Head of Volunteering at Guide Dogs, said:

“Just as many teenagers prepare to embark on their first life changing adventure, so too are our dogs as they begin their journey to become a guide dog. Becoming a Fosterer or Puppy Raiser is a wonderful opportunity for people who have a lot of love to give to dogs and they are hugely rewarding roles with lots of support along the way. “It’s great to hear that over six in 10 (65%) parents and guardians would consider caring for one. Welcoming a canine companion into your home brings with it new adventures and experiences, and you’ll gain lots of new skills and confidence, all while playing a vital role in helping to make a difference to the lives of people with sight loss.”