S Club join forces with BHF, & other snippets of celebrity charity support news

Here’s a short round up of some of the ways celebrities are helping good causes around the UK, from S Club partnering with BHF to raise awareness and funds, and Holly Willoughby launching a t-shirt for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Mark Radcliffe supports cancer charity’s awareness campaign

North West Cancer Research has launched its head and neck awareness campaign with radio legend and cancer survivor Mark Radcliffe, Speak Out, as new figures reveal that more men across the region are living with head and neck cancer. Mark, who was diagnosed with cancer of the tongue and lymphnodes in 2018, is passionate about getting other men to look out for symptoms and, importantly, get medical advice as soon as possible. He has now been cancer-free for five years and recently discharged from his oncologist.

Former Scotland Captain joins National Lottery to raise awareness of funding for rugby clubs

Former Scotland captain Rory Lawson Rory Lawson has partnered with The National Lottery on the eve of the World Cup to highlight the importance of funding for grassroots rugby clubs. Ahead of Scotland’s opening clash with South Africa on Sunday, he visited Falkirk RFC to drum up support for the club’s former player Finn Russell. He met volunteers and officials from the club where Russell played early in his career and helped him on his journey to becoming an elite international. In addition, Lawson, who started out at neighbouring Stirling County, took the opportunity to pass on some coaching advice to some of members of Falkirk’s junior team.

The club is one of the thousands of projects across the UK which benefits from the £30 million raised by National Lottery players every week for good causes. Falkirk RFC received £125,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport Scotland, which has gone towards upgrading their pavilion to include a gym and six changing rooms. Since 1994, The National Lottery has invested more than £185 million into rugby union from grassroots to elite level, providing vital support to clubs throughout the UK.

Holly Willoughby launches t-shirt for Young Lives vs Cancer

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has joined forces with Young Lives vs Cancer to launch a limited-edition t-shirt.

Willoughby worked closely with the charity to design the new t-shirt, which has a colourful design centring around the message of love, and is encouraging buyers to #ShowYourLove for Young Lives vs Cancer and young people with cancer by buying it. The organic cotton t-shirts will be available for a month from Friday 8 September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. They are priced at £20 and come in sizes XS – XXXL, and kid’s t shirts are priced at £14 in sizes 3–12yrs. All proceeds go to Young Lives vs Cancer.

Willow charity announces David & Frankie Seaman as Honorary Presidents

Willow, which creates memorable experiences for seriously ill young adults across the UK, has announced the appointment of David Seaman and his wife Frankie as Honorary Presidents, working alongside Founders and Life Presidents Bob and Megs Wilson.

The decision marks a significant milestone in the charity’s mission to improve the quality of life of young adults aged 16 to 40 with life-limiting illnesses through the provision of bespoke days out, breaks or treats. As Honorary Presidents, David and Frankie are committed to working with Bob and Megs to bring hope, joy, and memorable experiences to the lives of those facing serious illness. Their shared vision, coupled with the wisdom and experience Bob and Megs bring, will further strengthen the charity’s ability to touch the lives of young adults and their families.

S Club were preparing for a reunion tour when they were rocked by the sudden death of Paul Cattermole.



He was just 46 and had an underlying heart condition.



♥️ The group spoke to @RickEdwards1 about joining with @TheBHF to raise awareness and paying tribute to Paul on stage. pic.twitter.com/GIwO6Aa2mp — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) September 8, 2023

S Club join forces with BHF to raise awareness & funds

Pop group S Club have joined forces with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to raise awareness and research funds for heart conditions, following the death of band member Paul Cattermole.



The singer died in April aged 46 from an underlying heart condition, weeks after they announced a comeback tour. In his memory, the returning group will now promote the BHF’s Spotlight On campaign at their gigs. The band are encouraging fans to raise awareness with the hand-heart gesture and by using the hashtag #showyourhearts. They said if they can “help save one life” it will have been worth it.