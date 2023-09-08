Restaurants raise funds for Action Against Hunger, & more corporate fundraising news

Read on to find out how Action Against Hunger’s Love Food Give Food campaign works, how CitySprint is raising funds for Make-A-Wish UK Foundation, how Lloyds Bank has helped one charity upgrade its accommodation, and more corporate partnership and fundraising news.

Restaurants unite to raise funds for Action Against Hunger

Love Food Give Food, a campaign that invites diners to add £1 to their bill to contribute to Action Against Hunger UK’s humanitarian work, has returned in September for the 12th year.

In 2023, 174 restaurants are taking part in the campaign from September to October, including Hawksmoor, Shoryu Ramen, Hakkasan and Darjeeling Express. Since the campaign’s launch in 2011, Love Food Give Food has raised over £3.5 million, while this year Action Against Hunger is hoping to raise over £200,000. A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

Citysprint cycle challenge to raise funds for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Citysprint is doing a ‘Tour of Britain’ charity cycle ride in September to help raise money for the Make-a-Wish UK Foundation, its new charity partner. It has set a fundraising target of £50,000, which compares to £25k+ raised during last year’s London to Brighton cycle ride.

The multistage tour will involve riding a CitySprint E-cargo bike, supported by other colleagues on their cycles, around the country taking in CitySprint’s service centres that cover the length and breadth of the nation. Taking place over two weeks in September, the tour team will start in Aberdeen on September 8th and make their way south to the finish line at CitySprint’s Plymouth Service Centre, completing a total of 1,665 miles.

Danni, who carried out a work placement at Maison Sport

Maison Sport helps Snow Camp bring snow sports to young people & children

Maison Sport has helped Snow Camp open up the world of snow sports to over 800 children and young adults from deprived areas across the UK through its year-long partnership. Maison Sport partnered with Snow Camp to support its mission to drive inclusivity on the slopes, empower young people through life-skills and qualifications and to open the door to exciting careers in the snow sports industry, including work experience opportunities at Maison Sport’s head offices in London.

The funds raised from the partnership to date, which began at the start of the 2022/23 ski season, has supported Snow Camp to open up the world of snow sports to over 800 nationally, with 987 qualifications gained and 1,264 volunteer hours delivered by Snow Camp’s youth instructors. 61% of all young people helped by Snow Camp live in the 30% most deprived postcodes in the UK, showing the charity’s role in driving opportunities on the slopes.

Kellogg’s donates to Nisa’s MADL

Kellogg’s has made a £4,000 donation to Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity to support breakfast clubs in schools.

The partnership with Nisa is an extension of Kellogg’s 25 Years of Breakfast Clubs campaign. The donation will be made available as eight different £500 donations and all entries can only be applied for by Nisa retailers. Kellogg’s has been supporting school breakfast clubs in the UK since 1998.

Lloyds Bank donation helps charity upgrade its accommodation

A North Yorkshire-based youth charity has upgraded its accommodation to provide young people with improved living spaces, with support from Lloyds Bank. To strengthen its offering and provide a better service for its users, North Yorkshire Youth approached Lloyds Bank securing a £445,000 funding package to upgrade one of its three existing accommodation blocks, which could only be used for six months of the year as it didn’t have adequate heating.

Following the funding from Lloyds Bank, work on the new modular building, which can accommodate up to 24 people, has now been completed. The refurbishment will also provide a more sustainable approach, using repurposed steel frames and improved insulation to increase energy efficiency. Having increased its residential provision, the charity has also decided to increase its services. It is now offering 18 different activities to primary school-aged children, as well as supporting young people on a one-to-one basis through its youth mentoring programme with bespoke support packages. It has also taken on two apprentices this year.

Agency raises £1,000 for otter sanctuary

Digital SEO and marketing agency Digitel, has so far raised £1000 for Buckfast Butterflies & Dartmoor Otter Sanctuary since January with plans to double these donations by the end of the year. Digitel’s Managing Director, Alan Ible, has been visiting the Sanctuary with his wife Kat, located in South Devon, for over 20 years. The funds raised by Ible and the Digitel team will help feed the otters as well as provide special treats. As well as the Sanctuary, Digitel has recently engaged its local Sue Ryder.

East Midlands Birds Bakery has raised over £25,000 for multiple charities so far in 2023, with the main beneficiaries being the Children’s Trust, and Mind Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

During the Spring, Birds Bakery celebrated National Doughnut Week: a nationwide fundraising initiative from The Children’s Trust. A selection of Birds’ classic doughnuts were available to buy throughout stores, with a portion of the funds donated to the cause. Birds also ran a ‘create your own doughnut’ competition, with customers voting for their favourite flavour, filling and topping with the winning combination to be produced in the coming months. A total of £10,125 was donated to The Children’s Trust at the end of the week. As well as this, £15,690 was donated to Mind Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, raised by donating every penny spent on carrier bags in store.

Bellway has sponsored a charity football team which was set up by a Bristol dad who lost his son to suicide. Paul Leaworthy, whose son Cory died last year, set up The Old Plough FC to raise awareness about mental health among young men and raise money for Suicide Prevention – a Bristol-based charity which supports people struggling with their mental health in Bristol, Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire.

The Old Plough FC will be representing Suicide Prevention in the Bristol Corinthians League next season and Bellway’s donation of £480 has funded training tops for the team. The housebuilder’s South West regional head office is based in Bristol.

L-R The Duke of Westminster, Olivia Henson, Helen Keenan, Samantha Dixon MP and Cllr Karen Shore. Photo by Ian Cooper/Ian Cooper Photography.



Grosvenor launches social enterprise Grosvenor Hart Homes

The enterprise, initiated by the Duke of Westminster, aims to improve outcomes for vulnerable children, young people and their families by addressing the provision of high-quality affordable and secure homes paired with support services tailored around individual needs and addressing; employment and routes into employment; and mental health and wellbeing.

September saw the first refurbished homes and a dedicated community facility in Chester city centre. This first milestone, the result of a public/private partnership with Cheshire West and Cheshire Council, is the culmination of a three-year development programme. Subject to being able to demonstrate the success of its model in its early activities, the plan is to make significant investments over the next 10 years to provide more than 750 homes alongside tailored intervention support – focusing on Chester and the north-west of England, as well as central London. The initiative is led by Grosvenor Hart Homes CEO Helen Keenan.