Lilian Greenwood appointed Shadow Minister for Charities, & other sector movers

With Lilian Greenwood appointed Shadow Minister for Charities this week, here’s more on this appointment, and on other recent sector movers, including Dhivya O’Connor, who is to become CEO at the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, and Khalid Javid, who takes up the role at Muslim Aid.

Thrilled to be joining @ThangamMP’s team as @UKLabour Shadow Minister for the Arts, Heritage and Civil Society.



I’m looking forward to working with the rich tapestry of arts, heritage and third sector organisations that are so vital to our national life and Britain’s future. pic.twitter.com/nIhJjP9PxD Advertisement — Lilian Greenwood (@LilianGreenwood) September 7, 2023

Lilian Greenwood appointed Shadow Minister for Charities

Lilian Greenwood, Labour MP for Nottingham South, has been appointed Shadow Minister for the Arts, Heritage, and Civil Society. She takes over from Barbara Keeley, who has taken the role of Shadow Minister for Music and Tourism. Prior to become Shadow Minister for Charities this week, Greenwood was Opposition Deputy Chief Whip, a role she had held since May 2021.

New Fundraising & Relationship Manager for Adoption Matters

Children’s charity and UK voluntary adoption agency, Adoption Matters, has announced the appointment of Ann (Annie) O’Neill as their new Fundraising and Relationship Manager. O’Neill joined the charity in July 2023, after a previous career spanning 36 years in the field of commercial business rates with her new role close to her heart as an adopter herself. Adoption Matters have recently received their fifth outstanding Ofsted rating in a row, and are launching a new not-for-profit fostering agency, Foster Care Matters, in early 2024.

Muslim Aid Appoints Khalid Javid as CEO

Muslim Aid has appointed Khalid Javid as its permanent CEO. Javid had been Interim CEO since February 2023, and has over two decades of charity sector experience. He launched his fundraising career at Muslim Aid in 2007 before moving into the faith-based media sector with roles in Eman Channel and Islam Channel before taking up the UK Director role at Physicians Across Continents.

Javid’s recent focus has been on tackling the UK’s cost-of-living crisis, including overseeing Muslim Aid deliver over 30,000 meals in Tower Hamlets during this year’s Ramadan Campaign. As CEO, his vision includes intensifying efforts to help UK beneficiaries, as well as expanding Muslim Aid’s international programmes.

Vanessa Longley joins Chance UK as CEO

The charity Chance UK has appointed Vanessa Longley as its new Chief Executive. Longley is currently Director of Development at YoungMinds and brings a wealth of senior leadership experience, having worked for over 25 years in healthcare charities including Havens Hospices.

As both a Director and interim co-CEO, Longley led a team focused on the growth and transformation at YoungMinds – achieving a rise in income of over 250% and delivering millions of pounds of new funding into the mental health sector to tackle the crisis in young people’s mental health. She is also a qualified bereavement counsellor and a Trustee for SignHealth. Longley will join Chance UK on Monday 16 October, taking over from interim CEO Matt Plen.

Cherie Blair Foundation for Women appoints Dhivya O’Connor as CEO

The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women has appointed Dhivya O’Connor as its permanent Chief Executive Officer. O’Connor most recently led The Girls’ Network. She will join the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women as CEO in November 2023.

Creator of The Charity CEO Podcast, O’Connor has over 23 years’ experience as a senior leader across the charity and private sectors. As well as CEO at The Girls’ Network, this includes as CEO at United World Schools, and Interim CEO of the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, a role she took up in 2021. Prior to this she had been CEO of Children with Cancer UK. O’Connor is also a Board Member of Book Aid International; on the Steering Committee of Groundbreakers; Governor of a state primary school; and has volunteered with NGOs in India, South Africa and Cambodia.

National Debtline parent charity appoints four new Trustees

The charity behind National Debtline has announced the appointment of four new Trustees to support the next phase of the charity’s development.

Adam Khan, Alexandra Meagher and Zitah McMillan have joined the Board of the Money Advice Trust with immediate effect, with Mark Allison set to join in January. Mark Allison is a policy and strategy specialist and former Leader of the London Borough of Merton; Alexandra Meagher is Group Head of Regulation at Octopus; and Zitah McMillan is CEO and Co-Founder of fintech start-up Predictive Black.

Emily Jack appointed CEO at Bookmark

Emily Jack succeeds Graihagh Crawshaw-Sadler who stepped down in July and is moving on to be CEO at Now Teach. She has been a pivotal part of the senior leadership team at Bookmark for the past 18 months in her role as Head of Schools. In this role, she has developed new service lines for Bookmark, embedded a clear strategy to ensure the charity reaches the schools and children most in need, and played a key role in the digital transformation project that will see Bookmark continue to expand its programmes in the years ahead.

Jack is a qualified teacher and prior to joining Bookmark, founded Kings Tutors which was sold to Ivy Education in December 2021. She was appointed as a Director of the Tutor’s Association from May 2019 to October 2021. Jack’s promotion to Bookmark CEO came into effect on 1 September.