In Kind Direct & Unilever partner with more brands on Tesco product donations campaign

Unilever and In Kind Direct’s ongoing personal care items donations campaign in Tesco has been joined by three new partners: Kimberly-Clark, Essity and Haleon.

The inclusion of three new suppliers means more products will be donated to people unable to afford basic hygiene essentials like shampoo, toilet paper, toothpaste, and period products.

The campaign’s aim is to distribute over 1 million personal care items from household brands including Radox, Sure, Persil, Andrex, Bodyform and Aquafresh, using the scale of the largest supermarket, Tesco, and In Kind Direct’s network of over 6,000 charitable organisations.

Until 3 October, all four manufacturers – Unilever, Kimberley Clark, Essity and Haleon – are donating one product to In Kind Direct for every two selected products purchased in-store or online by Tesco shoppers. In Kind Direct will then distribute the donated products to their network of over 6,000 charitable organisations that are the frontline support for people within their local communities and reach 365,000 people every week.

To amplify awareness of the campaign, in-store activations are live in 700 Tesco stores across the UK. As well as regionally bespoke store radio, gondola ends will feature In Kind Direct’s teal and orange branding, displaying all products included in the campaign, to encourage shoppers to pick up the participating products in-store. As well as showing the campaign details, the displays will include additional information about the scale of the problem in the UK to help educate shoppers. Digital advertising will also raise awareness online and encourage shoppers to participate in the campaign whilst doing their online shopping.

Chris Barron, General Manager for Personal Care UK&I at Unilever, said:

“We’re really pleased to be welcoming new manufacturers to join our on-going donations campaign with In Kind Direct and Tesco. Working together with our peers means we will be able to reach the next one million donations milestone faster and ensure a much wider variation of essential hygiene products reaches In Kind Direct and their network of charities.”

Dan Howell, Managing Director UK & Ireland at Kimberly-Clark said:

“Following 25 years of collaboration, we’re excited to support the expansion of this campaign with In Kind Direct. In addition to our annual donation of 1 million Andrex toilet rolls, we aim to bring essential hygiene products to even more communities. This initiative showcases the meaningful impact that brands can achieve when working together towards a common goal. Our collaboration will help enhance people’s lives in need, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”