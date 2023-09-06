Fundraising Regulator launches Code consultation

The Fundraising Regulator has today launched a consultation as part of its ongoing review of the Code of Fundraising Practice.

The regulator is inviting all those interested in charitable fundraising to share their views on proposed changes, which include moving towards a principles-based framework, expanding the code, amending existing rules and reviewing rules where the Fundraising Regulator is not the lead regulator.

The Regulator says the review is being undertaken to ensure the code provides an effective regulatory framework now and into the future.

People can share their views on as many or as few of the proposals as they wish, using the Fundraising Regulator’s website.

The process for reviewing the Code of Fundraising Practice began in October 2022 with a public call for information and is expected to be completed by early 2025. Following the conclusion of the consultation on 1 December 2023, the Fundraising Regulator will publish a summary of responses and a new draft Code of Fundraising Practice in the first half of 2024. This will be the subject of a final eight-week public engagement exercise before being finalised. The new code is then expected to go live in early 2025.

As part of the consultation process, the Fundraising Regulator is also hosting a series of events around the UK to engage with the sector, starting today at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s (CIoF) Scottish Fundraising Conference. Subsequent events will also be held in Northern Ireland (September 14), Wales (September 20), and England (October 4), as well as an online event on September 12.

Commenting on the consultation launch, Gerald Oppenheim, CEO of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“The Code of Fundraising Practice is the bedrock of charitable fundraising so it’s vital it is accessible, up-to-date, and, crucially, provides clarity to charities, third-party fundraisers, and the general public. This marks the first major review of the code in five years so it reflects best practices in fundraising behaviour and wider trends in the UK. “Launching this public consultation is a key part of the review process and we welcome all views, whether they choose to address every proposal or just one section. We look forward to the responses and applying them to the proposals. “We are constantly working with the charitable sector to ensure the Code mirrors the fundraising landscape of today and tomorrow, so the public has confidence and trust in charities, and that charitable fundraising thrives.”