Charity Commission CEO to step down in 2024

The Charity Commission’s Chief Executive Helen Stephenson has announced that she is to step down at the end of her term in 2024, after seven years in the role.

Stephenson, the Commission’s longest serving Chief Executive, took up post in July 2017, following an career in senior roles across the public and voluntary sector. These have included Director of Early Years and Childcare in the Department for Education from 2014 to 2017; Deputy Director at the Office for Civil Society and Government innovation Group; and Head of Strategic Policy and Partnerships at the Big Lottery Fund.

The Commission will be advertising the CEO role from tomorrow, Thursday 7 September, and expects the process to be complete by the end of the year. A new CEO will be in place by the end of Stephenson’s term in July 2024.

Advertisement

In a statement announcing the news, Stephenson said:

“I’m exceptionally proud of my time at the Commission so far and will look back with great satisfaction at the challenges we have overcome, the improvements we have delivered and the expert organisation the Commission is becoming. “It is, of course, with some sadness that I’ve decided to draw this chapter to a close next year, but I know the Commission is well placed to take the next steps in its long and proud history. There is a strong, skilled leadership team, dedicated, enthusiastic staff and a thoughtful, supportive Board – all committed to overseeing the work of our dynamic sector and achieving excellence in all they do. “There is plenty still to do, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Board and our staff, building on our achievements to date, and setting a new strategy, while the process of appointing my successor takes place.”

Orlando Fraser KC, Chair of the Charity Commission, commented:

“Helen’s warm leadership has built a strong and respected Charity Commission, and her clear minded approach and deep understanding of the sector has ably steered the Commission through successive challenges and headwinds. She is respected and trusted by our team and has led an organisation that truly reflects its values: being rigorous in our scrutiny but balanced in our support. “I also want to express publicly my own personal thanks to Helen. She has truly been an exceptional Chief Executive and we will miss her. “Helen will bequeath to her successor a Charity Commission that is on a strong footing, and we look forward this autumn to welcoming applications to follow her as Chief Executive in 2024.”