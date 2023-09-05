Sheffield hospice opens concept store to feel at home next to high street fashion brands

Located at the bottom of The Moor shopping centre in Sheffield, the St Luke’s Hospice store has been designed to appeal to younger generations looking for pre-loved and retro items, as well as the climate conscious, the cash savvy, and older generations interested in pre-loved clothing and accessories.

St Luke’s new store offers eco-conscious fashion, curated looks, and ethical shopping. It has been fitted out to look at home next to popular high street fashion brands, using reclaimed, donated, recycled, and upcycled materials. There are also large-format video walls to showcase looks, and bookable personal shoppers.

It can be followed on TikTok and Instagram at @StLukesTheMoor.

Advertisement

Barley Taylor, Shop Manager for the store, said:

“We are making the most of the donations we receive to introduce specially curated collections that suit popular styles containing items such as oversized men’s suits, denim, and 90s sportswear, as well as preppy-styles and boho-chic. “With pre-loved and retro fashion becoming mainstream and altering a great number of retail models for countless high street brands, it only made sense for St Luke’s Hospice to get on board and establish their own new-concept store. “As part of our new concept, the store will look visually different from our other stores and will feel at home next to H&M, Monki, Urban Outfitters, Glass Onion, and other traditional fashion retail brands already on the high street.”

Marie Egerton, Head of Retail at St Luke’s Hospice, added:

“Shopping at St Luke’s new concept store will be a win win win. It’s good for the environment, good for your wallet and great for St Luke’s which supports more than 1,800 patients a year, as well as families and carers.”

Last year St Luke’s running costs totalled £11.5 million. This year, it needs to raise £7.5 million of that amount from its retail stores, fundraising campaigns, events, and other income generating activities.