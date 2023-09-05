Annual giving to UK universities doubles in a decade, study shows

Annual giving to UK universities has doubled in the decade, to a record £1.5bn in 2022 according to a joint study by The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) and More Partnership.

The ten-year study of fundraising trends within the UK higher education sector, the CASE-More UK Philanthropy Report, draws insight from CASE’s annual survey of philanthropy efforts in UK universities, interviews with practitioners, influencers and philanthropists, and survey responses.

The original study, The Review of Philanthropy in UK Higher Education (The Pearce Report) was published in 2012. This followed the publication of the Thomas Report in 2004 which advised universities on pursuing philanthropic support.

As well as revealing that UK universities have almost doubled the annual amount fundraised in the decade, it also shows that in the ten highest performing UK institutions, new funds committed philanthropically rose to a record average of 10.4% of overall turnover in 2022.

This is despite challenges including the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, the effects of Brexit, and the number of fundraising staff increasing by only 47% in the same ten-year period.

However, the study also found that public funding for UK universities has dropped to its lowest level since the 1990s. In 2016, for example, 5% of universities posted an in-year deficit, while in 2020, 32% did so. In addition, it says student fees have not risen in ten years so home students are taught at a loss.

Sue Cunningham, CASE President and CEO, commented:

“Higher education transforms lives and society – we have experienced this at the most fundamental levels through the challenges of recent years. This report indicates that the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations has been immensely valuable in advancing the societal impact of educational institutions. Furthermore, CASE’s commitment to ensuring that educational institutions have globally-derived professional standards for philanthropic engagement enables them to conduct this important work with integrity.”

Looking at what makes for successful fundraising, the report shares factors that are common to all. These include the importance of creating cultures for successful philanthropy across institutional leadership, including among academic leaders; and creating fundraising propositions that both capture the ambitions of the institution and are expressed as compelling invitations for investment in institutional success.

Recommendations in the study include urgent action to amplify the profile of universities as charitable causes and showcase the impact of philanthropy, as well as, more formalised training and progression routes for advancement professionals and academic leaders.

Nik Miller, Partner at More Partnership and the study’s co-author said:

“After a generation of effort and expertise, philanthropy to UK Higher Education is coming of age. The impact of philanthropy in UK HE is extraordinary and its practice increasingly sophisticated, but public awareness remains worryingly low. The habit of giving to universities and what donors enable is a well-kept secret that needs to be broadcast.”